Special education teacher and coach fatally shot while driving, Illinois officials say

Family and friends are mourning the death of a public school teacher who was fatally shot while driving, according to Illinois officials.

Quentine Carradine, 49, was driving in Chicago around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, when he was shot in the head, Fox 32 reported, citing the Chicago Police Department. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, officials said.

Carradine was shot a few blocks from his mother’s home, ABC 7 reported.

Chicago Public Schools said in a Dec. 1 statement to McClatchy News that Carradine “was an integral part of New Sullivan, impacting many students’ lives through his incredible work in Special Education and on the basketball court as a coach in our Elementary Sports Programming.”

School officials called his death “a tragic loss.”

Carridine’s death “shattered our family,” his sister told ABC 7.

One of Carridine’s friends named Chucky Mane wrote a tribute on Facebook, saying, “he was one of my best men at my wedding and the best man in real life.”

Carridine’s co-worker Jessica House also mourned his death on Facebook, writing “Working with special needs students is no easy task… Daily you endured what would cause most to throw their hands up and quit, but you remained dedicated! Room 203 is not the same without you. We miss you dearly and you’ll forever remain in our hearts!”

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made, Fox 32 reported.

