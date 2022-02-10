🌱 Special Election For AM Richardson's Seat + Uber Driver Shot

Happy Friday, Ditmas Park-Flatbush! Here's everything you need to know to start today off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know today in town.

Here are the top three stories in Ditmas Park-Flatbush today:

The special election to fill Assemblymember Diana Richardson's seat is scheduled for March 22. The district encompasses parts of Flatbush, as well as Crown Heights, and there's a crowded field of candidates vying for the Democratic party's endorsement, including Jelanie DeShong, who's backed by Rep. Yvette Clarke and State Senator Zellnor Myrie; and Brian Cunningham, former CM Lori Cumbo's chief of staff and backed by CM Rita Joseph. Also running are Tim Hunter, Pierre Albert, and Sharon Wedderburn. (Brooklyn Paper) An Uber driver was shot by a stray bullet while dropping off a passenger on Thursday morning, at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush. The driver was brought to Kings Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (AMNY) On Wednesday morning a man was apprehended for a seemingly unprovoked attack on an 89-year-old woman in Flatbush. According to police reports, the man had a total of 48 prior arrests. (WABC-TV)

Today in Ditmas Park-Flatbush:

Black history month dance workshop by the Christopher Rose Community Empowerment Campaign, Inc., at 1404 Brooklyn Avenue (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Equality For Flatbush is holding a protest later today, in an attempt to help a community member who is at risk of losing her home. (Instagram)

Senator Kevin Parker is delivering at-home COVID tests to Central Brooklyn residents. (Caribbean Life)

NYPD officers from the 70th precinct conducted outreach yesterday, both about traffic safety and the upcoming police officer exam. (Twitter)

Story continues

— Dashiell Allen

— Dashiell Allen

