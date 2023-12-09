Special election fails in most districts of Limestone

Dec. 8—In a special election held Tuesday, Limestone County voted against the renewal of the $3 million special property tax for schools. The tax, which has to be renewed every 20 years, provided $.30 for each $100 of property value.

The 4.5 mill countywide public school tax failed with 1,482 (62.19 percent) voting against the renewal and 901 (37.81 percent) voting in favor of the renewal.

The 1 mill countywide school tax also failed with 1,466 (61.47 percent) voting against and 919 (38.53 percent) voting in support of the renewal.

"I am certainly disappointed with the outcome of the tax renewal vote yesterday. The state of Alabama does require school systems to tax at least 10 mills as part of their participation in state funding," Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse said. "With future referendums, we will have the opportunity to inform everyone on the uses of the tax and how it benefits our students."

A vote in District 1, Madison City Schools, for the renewal of a 3 mill school tax failed 1,055 (68.11 percent) to 494 (31.89 percent).

The only renewal that did pass in the special election was for District 3, Athens City Schools. The 3 mill renewal passed with 350 (54.95 percent) voting in favor and 287 (45.05 percent) voting against.