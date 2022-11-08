Special election to be held January in Atlantic Beach to fill councilman’s seat who was killed

A special election will be held in Atlantic Beach to replace a councilman that was allegedly killed in October by a family member.

James Dewitt II, 52, had been a councilman in the town since Jan. 3. The Jan. 17 election will fill his seat.

Dewitt, along with his wife, Gloria, was found in their Columbia area home with gunshot wounds during a welfare check around 7 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Anyone interested in participating, must be registered by Dec. 16. through scvotes.org, the County Board of Voter Registration or any library.

Voters can cast their ballots at the Atlantic Beach Community Center at 1010 32nd Avenue South. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Those people wanting to serve, must file at town hall starting Nov. 11 at noon. The filing period ends Nov. 29 at noon. There is $25 fee.

The term ends Dec. 31, 2025.

Matthew Dewitt, 25, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online jail records.

He is also accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old Natasha Stevens, another family member, at her Conway residence on Oct. 9.

He was arrested and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Oct. 10 and is still incarcerated as of Monday afternoon.

Steven is believed to have been shot in her home earlier that day. She was 52.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has partnered up Horry County Police Department to investigate the killings.