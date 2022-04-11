🌱 Special Election For Nick Perry's Seat + African Burial Database

Good day, neighbors! Dashiell Allen here with your Tuesday copy of theDitmas Park-Flatbush Daily.

Governor Kathy Hochul has called for a special election on May 24th to fill Nick Perry's Flatbush seat in the State Assembly. After the special election, candidates will need to run a second time in primary elections on June 28th, and for a third time in November. (Brooklyn Paper) Mayor Adams plans to visit Kings Theater in Flatbush on April 26th (after he recovers from COVID) to deliver the city's nearly $100 billion budget. He had previously planned to hold his inauguration there in January, but was forced to cancel it due to high cases of Omicron. (New York Post ) A new database now shows the locations of African Burial Grounds across New York State, including the one in Flatbush that is currently in the works to be memorialized. Other locations in Brooklyn include Green-Wood Cemetery and New Utrecht Cemetery. (The Journal News)

State Senator Kevin Parker spent this weekend helping out at the Shoebox Project, by preparing self-care packages for local women's shelters. (Facebook)

In an interview for News 12, Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn talks about the state's budget recently passed in Albany, and the confirmation of Katanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. (YouTube)

Flatbush Democratic District Leader Cory Provost was elected as the Attorney General of the National Black Law Students Association. Provost studies at CUNY. (Twitter)

