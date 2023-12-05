Special election to replace Santos set for February 2024

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a date for the special election to replace George Santos.

It will take place on Feb. 13, 2024.

Long Island and Queens voters will be able to choose a new representative for District 3.

In a statement, Hochul said:

"As Governor, I have the solemn responsibility to call a special election to ensure the voters of Long Island and Queens once again have representation in Congress. Members of Congress provide critical constituent services, serve as a link to federal agencies, and advocate on behalf of the constituents who sent them to Washington. I look forward working with the next representative for the 3rd Congressional District on the issues facing New Yorkers."

How does the special election work?

There will be no primary. Democrats and Republicans will each pick a candidate to go head-to-head.

Candidates have not yet been announced, but some names reportedly being considered include Republican Jack Martins, a former state senator, and Democrat Tom Suozzi, who represented the 3rd congressional district before it was redrawn.

Read more: Long Island Republicans and Democrats vetting candidates for special election after George Santos expelled from CongressWhy was Santos expelled from Congress?

Santos' expulsion came less than a month after the House Ethics Committee released a report that found "substantial evidence" that Santos violated federal law and engaged in a "complex web" of illegal activity involving his finances.

According to the report, Santos allegedly used campaign donations to pay for Botox, resorts in Atlantic City, purchases from OnlyFans and Hermès, and more.

Read more: Hermès, Botox and an Atlantic City trip: How Rep. George Santos allegedly spent some of his campaign funds

Soon after the report was released, the House Ethics Committee's Republican chairman filed a resolution to expel Santos.

On Friday, the House voted 311 to 114 in favor of his expulsion.

This was the third vote to expel Santos. The first happened after he was indicted by the Justice Department in May. The second took place after he was charged with a superseding indictment in October.

Titanium hip implants expected to last decades snapped in hundreds of people

Highlights from the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors

Eye Opener: Virginia house explodes as police try to serve search warrant