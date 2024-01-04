Special election Tuesday for Virginia Beach City Council District 1 seat

VIRGINIA BEACH — Residents along the western edge of Virginia Beach in what is now called District 1 will head to the polls Tuesday to elect their new City Council representative.

The seat has seen its fair share of turnover in recent years. The last two people who held it resigned before their terms expired.

The candidates are Teresa Gladney, 59; David “Hutch” Hutcheson, 57; and John Napier, 43.

Only residents of the district will be able to vote in the special election. District 1 includes portions of Kempsville, Bellamy Manor and Lake Christopher.

Former Councilman Rocky Holcomb resigned from the seat Sept. 29 to become sheriff. Longtime Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle had announced his retirement last year and tapped Holcomb, the chief deputy, as his replacement.

Affordable housing needs, redevelopment projects and speeding issues in the suburban neighborhoods used as cut-throughs are among hot topics in District 1.

A long-time resident of Whitehurst Grove, Gladney is a seasoned volunteer and has a master’s degree in government with certifications in law and public policy, she said.

If elected, she would push for installing more traffic calming equipment in some neighborhoods to deter speeding.

Gladney said District 1 residents have concerns about housing shortages, and she would support

incentives for developers who convert aging structures into residences.

Among Gladney’s concerns: employee unions influencing policy.

Currently, Virginia Beach doesn’t allow collective bargaining, but a discussion, and possibly a vote, on the matter could be forthcoming. A task force recently released a report on what issues city employees could negotiate through collective bargaining. It didn’t include the costs.

“It’s going to increase government spending,” Gladney said.

While on the other hand, Hutcheson, a former city fire chief who retired in 2022 from the department after 35 years of service, has been endorsed by the local fire and emergency medical services union. He’s also received thousands of dollars in campaign finance funds from them, according to reports from the Virginia State Board of Elections.

Hutcheson said he’s talked to more than 1,000 constituents in a campaign season spanning less than three months and is feeling confident.

“I have a really good finger on the pulse as far as what the citizens of District 1 are thinking about,” he said.

During his tenure in the fire department, Hutcheson led a team through two significant events in Virginia Beach: A Navy jet crash and a mass shooting at the municipal center. He also ran a tight budget, he said.

“I’m well aware of what it means to be careful with a dollar,” said Hutcheson.

Hutcheson would be a proponent of increasing opportunities along the Virginia Beach Trail, which just received a large federal grant for a segment that will run near the edge of District 1. The trail will eventually stretch across the city to the Oceanfront.

“We have a great opportunity with that 12 miles to end up with lots of small businesses dotting it along the way that can help us with our tax base,” he said.

Napier is a business/real estate lawyer and mediator, who also wants to support small local businesses by reducing or eliminating taxes based on business gross receipts, called the Business, Professional, and Occupational License, or BPOL tax. He also wants to lower the cost of living by reducing real estate and personal property taxes, he said.

One of Napier’s other priorities is creating a path to affordable home ownership by increasing the housing inventory.

“I would take a hard look at the zoning code in Virginia Beach… to help create strategic redevelopment,” he said. “I’m looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and getting to work immediately.”

Napier’s campaign has the financial backing of multiple local business owners, including real estate developers, according to campaign finance reports.

Napier raised $48,000; Hutcheson, $23,000; and Gladney reported zero to the Virginia State Board of Elections in the most recent three-month reporting period.

The District 1 term expires Dec. 31. Council members decided to hold a special election instead of appointing an interim member given the amount of time left to serve.

The cost for the special election will be about $185,000, according to the city. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

