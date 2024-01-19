Special endorsement will prep HHS students for global careers

HOWELL — Howell High School will launch a new offering, a Global Scholars Endorsement, this fall.

Following unanimous approval from the Howell Public Schools Board of Education on Jan. 8, the district will join a select number of institutions in Michigan offering such an endorsement.

It's designed to equip students with skills necessary for an increasingly interconnected world while catering to the evolving demands of global careers. Students take six elective classes and a required capstone, project-focused course to earn the special recognition, which underscores their preparedness for global collaboration and cultural competency.

The Global Education Team at Howell High School has spent nearly two years exploring the possibility of an endorsement. Research has included visits to other schools in nearby states, attending global education conferences and taking online classes through the U.S. State Department.

“Students earning the Global Scholars Endorsement will be prepared to actively contribute to a world where global connections are continuously expanding," said HHS Assistant Principal Brian McCarthy. "They will have enhanced communication skills, recognize the perspectives of others that may differ from theirs, be genuinely curious about the world and be prepared to take meaningful action to solve local and global issues."

In addition to the required classes, students must complete two of three additional tasks, including engaging in a cultural experience at school, publicly presenting on a globally specific topic, and/or engaging in community service projects with a global lens. Hosting a foreign exchange student or speaking at Howell’s annual TEDx event can qualify.

Several colleges and universities told organizers an endorsement would benefit students in both the application and scholarship processes.

“We heard back from several schools like the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University that students with an endorsement would (have a better opportunity) to qualify for scholarships or be admitted into certain programs,” McCarthy said.

Howell High School and Western Michigan University's Haenicke Institute for Global Education are finalizing an articulation agreement that would allow graduates with the endorsement to enter WMU with "Global Bronco" status in the school’s Global Engagement Program.

Global Broncos are granted a $500 study abroad scholarship and can continue earning points within the GEP for additional scholarships and recognitions.

As students begin scheduling classes for next school year, counselors and staff at HHS will share more information about the endorsement and how to earn it.

