Special event with Fresno Unified for Black History Month

TechCrunch

Tesla's strategy to drive sales through price cuts combined with the cost of bringing the Cybertruck into production put pressure on profits in the fourth quarter, according to earnings reported Wednesday. What's more, Tesla cautions in the Q4 and annual earnings release it is currently "between two major growth waves." While the Model Y and Model 3 have launched the company to greater success over the last few years, Tesla says the growth of its vehicle sales "may be notably lower" in 2024 as it prepares to launch a new vehicle platform on which it plans to build a smaller EV that costs around $25,000.