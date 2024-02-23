Special events surrounding Patrick Kane’s Chicago return, Chris Chelios jersey retirement

CHICAGO — On Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks will not only welcome Patrick Kane back to Chicago for the first time since his trade to the New York Rangers last year, but also celebrate and honor another franchise great — Chris Chelios — by retiring his jersey.

Chelios, one of the most decorated defensemen in team and league history, will have his jersey retired during a special pre-game, on-ice ceremony that is slated to begin at 3:10 p.m.

Born in Chicago, Chelios played 26 years in the National Hockey League, primarily with the Detroit Red Wings (10 years), Blackhawks (9 years) and Montreal Canadians (7 years), though the peak of his career came with his hometown Blackhawks.

Chelios won two of his three James Norris Trophies as the NHL’s top defenseman (’92-’93, ’95-’96), and made five of his seven all-star game appearances while playing pro hockey in Chicago.

Once it was all said and done, Chelios notched 948 points (10th all-time among NHL defensemen), to go with 763 assists (7th all-time among defensemen) and 185 goals scored (T-25th all-time among defensemen)

Fifty-five minutes before the ceremony at 2:15 p.m., a panel discussion will be hosted in the atrium at the United Center, featuring Ed Belfour, Jeremy Roenick, Tony Amonte and Gary Suter.

Once the ceremony concludes, pre-game warmups will commence with puck drop set for 5 p.m. against the Detroit Red Wings, where Patrick Kane will make his return to the United Center for the first time since being traded on Feb. 28. 2023.

In 16 years with the Blackhawks, Kane tallied 1,225 points, 446 goals scored and 779 assists to go with three Stanley Cup championships, a Conn Smythe, Art Ross, Hart, Pearson and a Calder trophy.

Kane’s 1,225 points in a Blackhawks sweater rank second all-time in franchise history, trailing only Stan Mikita (1958-80), who had 1,426 points while playing his entire career as a Blackhawk.

Kane is also second in franchise history in assists to Mikita (779-926), and third in franchise history in goals scored (446), behind Mikita (541) and Bobby Hull (604).

Once a historic rivalry when both teams played in the same conference and division, the Blackhawks and Red Wings have played 300 games against each other all-time, with the Red Wings holding a slight wins advantage over the Blackhawks, 141-138.

The last time the two teams met, the Red Wings won, 5-1, back on Nov. 30, 2023.

Here’s an abbreviated list of events for the Blackhawks-Red Wings game Sunday:

2:15 p.m. – Panel Discussion with Ed Belfour, Jeremy Roenick, Tony Amonte and Gary Suter

3:10 p.m. – Chris Chelios Jersey Retirement Ceremony

5 p.m. – Puck drop, Return of Patrick Kane

Doors will open at 1 p.m. Sunday and the Blackhawks are urging fans to show up early to make sure everyone settles into their seats before the ceremony begins.

