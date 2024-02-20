You need special glasses to see the solar eclipse. Here's where to get them in Cincinnati

Looking directly at the sun during the 2024 solar eclipse could "instantly cause severe eye injury," according to NASA.

Ahead of this year's solar eclipse, experts are advising people to not look at the sky, at least without a special pair of glasses.

The eclipse, set for April 8, will be visible within and on the edges of a 124-mile band running through areas of Ohio for the first time in 200 years. Dubbed the Great North American Eclipse, it will cast a path of totality from Southwest to Northeast Ohio, affecting select cities that include Toledo and Cleveland, according to NationalEclipse.com.

Those in Greater Cincinnati will experience a partial totality (99.7 % obscuration) at 3:09 p.m. the day-of.

All Ohioans, regardless of whether they land in the path of complete or partial totality, should beware of viewing the eclipse with the naked eye, according to NASA. Looking directly at the sun could "instantly cause severe eye injury," the space agency has stated.

To prepare, Ohioans will need to get their hands on approved sets of eclipse glasses. Here's where to get them.

Where to buy solar eclipse glasses

NASA doesn't approve any specific spectacles for eclipse viewing. The agency does, however, recommend eclipse watchers make sure their glasses meet the International Organization for Standardization 12312-2 standard for looking directly at the sun.

That can be tricky because counterfeit glasses flooded marketplaces in the weeks before previous solar eclipses, according to the American Astronomical Society.

Many local retail stores, including Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and more, are expected to sell eclipse glasses.

Luckily, the American Astronomical Society has a list of approved vendors for eclipse glasses and telescopes. Many local retail stores, including Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and more, are expected to sell the glasses as the eclipse approaches.

NationalEclipse.com has curated its own offering of glasses (approved by the American Astronomical Society), which are available for purchase online. Packs of 25 glasses cost $58.75, or $2.35 each.

Locally, the Cincinnati Astronomical Society has purchased a large quantity of certified safe solar eclipse glasses from a NASA-approved vendor and is selling pairs at $5 each online now. The Cincinnati Observatory is also selling glasses for $5 a pair at its gift shop.

Additionally, Great Parks of Hamilton County will host an eclipse viewing event at Miami Whitewater Forest Harbor in Harrison, where it'll provide free eclipse glasses while supplies last.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Solar eclipse glasses: Where to get them and how much they cost