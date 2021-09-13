Special grand jury investigating Virginia Beach police killing of Donovon Lynch

A special grand jury has been convened to investigate the killing of Donovon Lynch by a Virginia Beach police officer earlier this year, according to a subpoena received by a witness.

Virginia Beach attorney Jeff Reichert, one of the lawyers representing Lynch’s family, was summoned to appear before a special grand jury Sept. 15, according to the document, which The Pilot obtained Monday.

A letter dated Aug. 25 from Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle was attached to the subpoena.

The documents instructed Reichert to bring “objects referenced” by him during an April 12 press conference the attorney held at the scene of the shooting in which he stated he was “able to pick up valuable evidence right off the ground right here.”

Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, declined to confirm whether a special grand jury had been convened.

Reichert couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday. Alex Spiro — a celebrity New York attorney who filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the Lynch family in federal court earlier this year — said it’s highly unusual for an attorney representing the victim’s family to be subpoenaed to testify.

Spiro — whose clients have included Jay-Z and Lynch’s cousin, Pharrell Williams — called it an intimidation tactic that’s not aimed at getting to the truth of what happened.

“They should be spending their time and resources investigating the wrongful death of an innocent man and not trying to distract from what should be a simple investigation,” Spiro said.

Lynch, 25, was killed March 26 at the corner of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at the Oceanfront. One other person was killed that night and eight others were wounded in unrelated incidents.

Lynch, a former football player at The University of Virginia‘s College at Wise, had been at a bar with a friend and decided to leave after hearing gunshots had been fired nearby, according to his family. The two men were on their way to their car when Lynch was shot in the leg and chest. He died at the scene.

Police have said Lynch was brandishing a gun at the officer when he was struck, but Lynch’s friend has said the gun never left his pocket.

The incident was not caught on the officer’s body camera because he failed to turn the device on, according to police. The department has since changed its policy to require officers to activate their body cams as soon as they announce they’re on their way to a scene, rather than waiting until after they arrive.

