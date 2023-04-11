Special grand jury in Richneck shooting to probe school system employees

A special grand jury appointed in the Richneck Elementary School shooting case will probe whether any “actions or omissions” by school system employees led to a 6-year-old boy shooting his first grade teacher in a classroom three months ago.

A news release from the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on Monday was vague on the investigation’s target, saying the special grand jury would be asked to look into any “security issues” surrounding the shooting.

But the petition for the special grand jury’s appointment — publicly released Tuesday morning — makes clear the newly launched probe will focus on “current or former employees of the Newport News Public School System.”

“An investigation is warranted,” the prosecution’s petition says, “to determine ... the full scope of any criminal activity,” the “circumstances surrounding such activity,” and “to charge those persons who are criminally responsible for such acts or omissions.”

Moreover, the special grand jury will be asked “to make other recommendations as necessary to remedy those security failures in the hopes that such a situation never occurs again.”

The petition from Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn came just over three months after a first grader opened fire on his teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, in a first-grade classroom at Richneck.

The request came the same day a regular grand jury indicted the boy’s mother, Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, of Newport News, with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger the life of a child.

Circuit Judge Bryant L. Sugg agreed to Gwynn’s request, signing the order Monday afternoon impaneling 11 citizens to serve on the special grand jury.

The jurors, who have already been selected, will serve for six months from Monday, the order says. Their service could be extended as necessary by future court orders.

“The special grand jury shall investigate and report on any condition that involves or tends to promote criminal activity, and shall consider bills of indictment related to such activity,” Sugg’s order said, mirroring language in the section of law pertaining to special grand juries.

Sugg also appointed four prosecutors to serve as the special grand jury’s counsel going forward: Gwynn, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorneys Valerie Muth and Travis White, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Jenkins.

Those prosecutors “shall be permitted to make notes and to duplicate portions of the evidence as they deem necessary for use in a criminal investigation or proceeding,” the order says. Any evidence gathered by the special grand jury will be maintained by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Richneck’s assistant principal at the time of the shooting, Ebony Parker, has come under intense criticism, including from a lawsuit by Zwerner’s attorneys. They contend she ignored several stark warnings that the 6-year-old boy had a gun in school on Jan. 6.

