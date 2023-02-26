'This is special': Immigrant leaders praise the American experiment

Feb. 26—MARIETTA — Were it not for the United States, says Marietta attorney Mazi Mazloom, he wouldn't be alive today.

"I would have been dead in the Iran-Iraq War," said Mazloom, who was born in Tehran and came of age during the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

Mazloom told the Cobb County Republican Women's Club on Friday he remembered violence in the streets during those chaotic days, and his father at one point was detained for over a month before the family fled the country.

"The gentleman that was checking passports before we got on the flight happened to be a guy that had grown up with my dad. He looked at my dad and said, 'I know what you're doing. Go,'" Mazloom recalled.

Their plane would in the U.S. just days before the hostage crisis began, and their new life in South Carolina was no cakewalk. But speaking as part of a panel titled "Living the American Dream," Mazloom credited his adopted home for giving him an opportunity to thrive.

Mazloom was joined on the panel by Insurance Commissioner John King, a native of Mexico, and GOP consultant Benita Cotton-Orr, born in South Africa.

Cotton-Orr, who described herself as mixed-race, was born during South Africa's apartheid era and recalled it as a time of immense oppression.

"My family lost their land. They lost their homes. They were forced out of their homes as the group areas, as they called it, were implemented," she said. "We didn't get to choose where to go to school. We didn't get to choose who we could live with, where we could learn, who we could marry, who we could fall in love with. None of that was up to us. Everything was legislated according to your racial category."

It was 1986 and Cotton-Orr was raising a year-and-a-half-old son when she decided to move to the United States, saying she didn't want her children to grow up as she had. She went on to pursue a successful career in journalism here, leaving behind a political environment where freedom of the press didn't exist.

There's a lot about her life in South Africa, Cotton-Orr said, that she doesn't miss.

"Can you imagine coming from a country where you have no voice, no vote, and now being able to talk to the governor and tell him what you think?" she said.

Cotton-Orr continued, "I can't tell you how many people are standing in line behind me trying to get to this country. So when you hear from others, and you read in the newspaper, how bad this country is, don't forget the millions of people were standing in line to get into this country."

King, meanwhile, recalled the strange looks he got as a fair-haired kid with an accent that was one part northern Mexico and one part south Georgia.

"People would come and talk to me, especially white kids would come and talk with me and then hear that accent, like — woah," he joked. "Of course, Hispanic kids didn't want anything to do with me because they said, you're a gringo."

King then went on to a lengthy career in both law enforcement and the military, which he said would never have been possible in Mexico.

"I would not have been allowed the chance to become a general. Only in America. Only in America would it be allowed for a young private," he said. "This is special. This experiment of the United States of America is special."

Asked about the immigration debate, King said neither extreme is the way forward.

"Both parties have kicked the can down the road. They've used this as an excuse for not doing their job," he said to nods of agreement. "...One side's for complete amnesty, the other side is, round up everybody and return them back to their home country ... Right now, it's all or nothing, and I think we need to demand better conversation, more thoughtful conversation than just a bumper sticker to solve this very complex problem."