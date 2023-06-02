Special judge to preside over Zaheri case

Jun. 2—MOREHEAD — The former Rowan County coach and teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student was scheduled for arraignment Friday.

Commonwealth's attorneys voiced concerns from the victim's family that there were potential conflicts with Rowan Circuit Judge David Barber presiding over the case.

Andrew Zaheri, 39, of Morehead, was indicted last month on 23 total counts, including third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

Zaheri's arraignment was postponed as Barber said numerous individuals, including a law group out of Lexington, attempted to contact him regarding conflicts in the case.

Barber said he had "never laid eyes on this man," referencing Zaheri, but relinquished the case to be sent on to a chief regional judge who will appoint an unbiased official.

Barber said both Zaheri and the victim deserved a fair and impartial judge.

Zaheri's arraignment will be rescheduled once the special judge is appointed.

