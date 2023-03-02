'Special kind of evil': Ashland man sentenced to 30 years in prison

Mar. 2—CATLETTSBURG — The father of children sexually assaulted by a 38-year-old man last year tore into the offender at a sentencing hearing Thursday, calling the man "a special kind of evil."

David K. Whitt, of Ashland, was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for the sexual assault of two children.

Whitt was caught red-handed in the act on Mother's Day 2022. He offered no statement prior to sentencing.

Starting off his victim impact statement, the father asked for God's forgiveness, stating he couldn't find it in him to forgive Whitt for what he did.

Since the assault, he said "the anger that courses through me is immense" and he's found himself so protective of his children, he feels like he's constantly ready to attack people who get too close them in stores.

"I'll never be able to trust anyone again," the father said. "You are a coward and a special kind of evil. ... Not enough therapy in the world can change what you have done."

The father added, "I hope the inmates give you a proper welcome when they learn you harmed children."

He left Whitt with this nugget from Scripture to ponder for the next three decades, taken from Matthew 18:3-5.

"Truly I say unto, unless you change and become like children, you will never enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven. Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me," the father quoted.

"I hope this next verse rumbles you like it rumbles me," the father said, prior to reciting Matthew 18:6

"But who so shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged from his neck and that he were drowned in the sea."

The mother of the children recounted to the court the night Whitt was caught molesting the children, stating her children are still suffering the psychological consequences of the incident.

Story continues

"We will never forgive you for what you did," she said. "I don't care how drunk you were. My child cries every day and blames themself for what happened."

Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley read statements written by the children to the court, in which they described Whitt as a "horrible man" and stated they were happy to see him go to jail.

One victim wrote that after Whitt spends 30 years in prison, they will be grown up and able to defend themself against him.

Following the highly emotional hearing, Judge John Vincent sentenced Whitt to the 30-year term.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com