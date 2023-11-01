Special Mass for fallen officers to honor Deptford's Officer Shisler

NEWARK — A Deptford Township police officer fatally wounded on duty is among a dozen deceased law enforcement members being remembered on Thursday at the annual “Blue Mass” of the Archdiocese of Newark.

Officer Robert Shisler was wounded in a March 10 incident that began with a traffic stop. Shisler died on May 7 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden. He was 27.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin will preside over the Mass, first held 30 years ago. Representatives of federal, state, county, and municipal departments and agencies are invited to attend.

Officers who died in the line of duty include, besides Shisler: Bayonne police Captain Paul Jamolawicz; Port Authority Officer Anthony Varvaro; U.S. Customs Supervisor Jacqueline Montanaro; Timothy Sullivan of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office; and New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald Barbato.

Other officers being remembered are Bayonne Sgt. Robert Skalski; Newark Captain Richard Weber; Officer Brendan Burke of the New Jersey Transit Police; Lt. Walter A. Imbert of the Orange Police Department; Timothy O’Hare of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office; and Detective Alex Melendez of the New Jersey Transit Police.

Additionally, the Blue Mass will honor deceased Newark firefighters Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brookes.

The Mass will be celebrated in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

A luncheon sponsored by law enforcement will follow at Branch Brook Park Roller Rink. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by contacting Vincent Nardone and William Schievella at 1 (800) 427-7651 or through bluemass@embarqmail.com.

