Special master will review Giuliani’s electronic devices, against ex-mayor’s wishes

NEW YORK — A court-appointed special master will review the contents of Rudy Giuliani’s electronic devices, against the former mayor’s wishes, a judge ruled Friday.

Giuliani, who worked as President Donald Trump’s attorney, asked that the 18 devices seized by the FBI on April 28 be returned so he could review them for attorney-client privilege.

Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing, whose cell phone was also seized by the feds, joined Giuliani’s long-shot argument.

“Giuliani and Toensing contend that their status as lawyers, including Giuliani’s status as a lawyer to the former President, makes these searches problematic,” Manhattan federal Judge Paul Oetken wrote.

“But lawyers are not immune from searches in criminal investigations.”

The judge ordered the appointment of an outside expert, known as a special master, who will oversee the review of material for attorney-client privilege to determine what is fair game or off limits for prosecutors.

“The Court agrees that the appointment of a special master is warranted here to ensure the perception of fairness,” Oetken wrote.

Giuliani is under investigation for possible violations of foreign lobbying laws in connection with his work in Ukraine. Giuliani played a key role in Trump’s effort to dig up dirt on then-Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“We knew that a Special Master was inevitable,” Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello said.