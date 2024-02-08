In special meeting, Saugatuck names Cummins acting city manager

SAUGATUCK — In an unexpected development, Saugatuck City Council voted to name Ryan Cummins acting city manager, effective Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The vote took place during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon. Cummins — normally director of planning, zoning and project management — will serve as manager during the temporary absence of Ryan Heise.

The special meeting was posted by City Clerk Jamie Wolters at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4.

Officials have been mum on the reason for the absence and offered no explanation during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I can only say I have received information that the city manager of Saugatuck is currently absent from City Hall, and that the city council and city manager ... have appointed Ryan Cummins as ‘acting city manager’ until further notice," Mayor Lauren Stanton told The Sentinel on Tuesday. "I have no other details at this point."

In addition to his role in Saugatuck, Cummins is a member of the Grand Haven City Council.

Heise was named manager in December 2020 after serving as village administrator of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin. The absence comes less than a year after city council gave Heise high marks in an evaluation, and an increased salary.

Heise and Cummins did not respond to requests for comment.

