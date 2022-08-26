Special message Sunday from Behind the Wire

Aug. 26—For Scott Highberger life has been full of twists and turns. As a young man he took a rocky path that included 35 arrests, eight felony convictions and five prison terms, but during one of those terms his life went onto a different path.

"I was a career criminal for about 20 years," said Highberger. "God got ahold of my life when I was incarcerated. When I got out of jail, I went through a lot of ups and downs after that and then wound up getting connected to a church in my community. I began interning at that church and during that time I began a prison ministry."

Also, at that time at the Road to Life Church, Highberger met a woman who would become his wife and partner in their growing prison ministry called Behind the Wire Ministries, but what looked like a smooth path became filled with an obstacle from his past.

"After, we had become involved in the prison ministry I had a felony warrant come up in Florida and I had to go down there and face it. I flew down there, even though I was facing a possible twenty years in prison. I faced it and something incredible happened," said Highberger. "While I was there, I began a book called 'Behind the Wire. A Prisoner's Journey to the Pulpit.' Shortly after the book came out a film company decided to turn it into a movie."

That movie is still being finished up but it is expected to be released soon.

Highberger says he returned to his home in northern Indiana and during that time a twist came about that would eventually take him to Loogootee.

"The prison ministry began to expand from one prison to the next and eventually I became a licensed pastor. My wife and I are overseeing a thriving prison ministry that is in a half-dozen prisons in Indiana and reaching thousands of prisoners around the state," he said, including one fateful person at the Branchville Correctional Facility. "I was sharing my story at the Branchville Correctional Center and there was a guy in the audience who heard my story and then picked up a copy of my book. He read it and it really touched his heart. I never met the guy, but he got in touch with his family and told them the story. The family began following me on social media, read my book, the man's daughter calls me last October and she and her husband asked to meet me."

Story continues

What the family in Loogootee was offering was the answer to a long-sought prayer for Highberger and his wife.

"They told me there was a church in Loogootee that was dissolving and they were looking for a not-for-profit to transfer the assets to. She said that God was speaking to her heart and telling her that she and her husband should pay off the debt on the property and transfer the property to my organization, Behind the Wire Ministries to use as a recovery center," said Highberger. "We had never heard of Loogootee. We visited the property and it had a church, parsonage, youth building and dining hall and it was a perfect set-up for a transitional housing unit my wife and I had been praying about for some years. We signed the papers and over the last nine months restored the property. We now have a transitional center to house 15 men who are coming out of prison."

The prison ministry spends a lot of time on the road. Bringing a message of hope everywhere from the local county jail to prisons in other parts of the country.

"We are in Branchville once a month. In the Martin County Jail once a week," he said. "We travel around the prisons in the country. We will be going to Texas. We will also travel around Indiana. We will be in Rockville."

This Sunday Highberger will be sharing more of his story at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Washington and the public is invited to come hear it.

"I want to share with folks, God's story of redemption. I want people to know about the glory of God's power and that I wouldn't be where I am today without God's grace," said Highberger.