Special Needs Adults Share Work Life Experience Employed at Thrift Store | Dec. 22, 2023 | News 19 at 6 p.m.
Everyday Sunshine Thrift Store in Morgan County is a very special place to shop.
Everyday Sunshine Thrift Store in Morgan County is a very special place to shop.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console.
This is one of the best luxury bag deals we've seen all year.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
QVC just dropped amazing end-of-year deals on everything from air fryers and vacuums to comfy sneakers and beauty essentials.
Save nearly 50% on the moisture-proof, breathable and transparent space savers more than 13,000 shoppers swear by.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejects special counsel Jack Smith’s request to fast-track a ruling on whether presidential immunity protects former President Donald Trump from being prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, likely delaying the federal trial.
Sony has announced that it's no longer removing shows from Discovery by December 31 like it had previously planned, thanks to updated licensing agreements.
Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.
The International Trade Commission has sided with the company that accused Apple of infringing on its patents related to blood oxygen monitoring.
Apple has officially pulled its Apple Watch from its online stores.
A 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight 50th Anniversary Edition sedan, found in a Colorado Springs wrecking yard.
Magnets FTW! Trick out your phone with these excellent power banks, car mounts, wallets and more.
Including a popular pair of touchscreen gloves, a universally flattering lipstick and a LifeStraw for camping.
The super welterweight champion most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in September.
Tens of thousands of Tesla owners have experienced premature failures of suspension or steering parts. Reuters reviewed thousands of Tesla documents and interviewed service technicians.
Score a fan-favorite air fryer for just $80, top-rated Bluetooth headphones for just $14 (that's nearly 50% off) and more sweet markdowns.
'When I use this on a regular basis, my skin looks years younger,' raved a fan.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
Rite Aid has been banned from using facial recognition software for five years, after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that the U.S. drugstore giant's "reckless use of facial surveillance systems" left customers humiliated and put their "sensitive information at risk." The FTC's Order, which is subject to approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court after Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, also instructs Rite Aid to delete any images it collected as part of its facial recognition system rollout, as well as any products that were built from those images. A Reuters report from 2020 detailed how the drugstore chain had secretly introduced facial recognition systems across some 200 U.S. stores over an eight-year period starting in 2012, with "largely lower-income, non-white neighborhoods" serving as the technology testbed.