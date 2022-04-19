Special NH State Police unit successful, controversial

Apr. 19—CONCORD — Official attention falls this week on a little-known arm of the New Hampshire State Police, the six-person Mobile Enforcement Team, which focuses on drug interdiction on the state's highways.

State police say the MET has confiscated 156 illegal firearms, 45 kilograms of fentanyl and 27 kilograms of methamphetamine as well as additional drugs and $1.5 million in currency during almost seven years of operation.

But the unit's tactics have come under criticism. Judges have rejected reasons MET troopers have given for pulling over cars, with one noting a "heads-I-win-tails-you-lose quality" to scrutinizing driver's actions.

On Tuesday, the state Personnel Appeals Board opens a two-day hearing into the termination of former MET Trooper Haden Wilber. The nine-year veteran was fired last August after the state paid out $212,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a Maine woman jailed for 13 days because Wilber believed she was hiding drugs in her body.

In an interview last week, state police Col. Nathan Noyes said he couldn't address the Wilber matter. But he said troopers are expected to scrupulously honor constitutional rights.

He said the Mobile Enforcement Team was created in 2015 just as drugs were emerging as a threat to the state.

Its task: Collaborate with other law enforcement agencies, from small town police departments to federal law enforcement, to combat the flow of drugs into the state.

"Our highways and our major roadways are the avenues by which drugs are transported into the state, whether from Massachusetts or the southern United States," Noyes said.

The MET was formalized in legislation signed by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2017, which called for a minimum of five MET troopers. Six currently are assigned to the unit, Noyes said.

The MET is under the command of the state police Narcotics Investigation Unit. While most NIU troopers handle investigations, surveillance and undercover tasks, the MET is called on to make the arrests once an investigation is complete, according to Noyes.

"They are the enforcement arm of our narcotics unit," he said. "They're asked to conduct these very dangerous motor vehicle stops based on criminal investigation and intelligence."

But he said that MET troopers do routine stops expected of all troopers.

Judges question cases

During the 2010s, judges suppressed evidence seized during several MET stops.

"As the court has learned from prior cases, when MET troopers are not responding to (Be On the Lookout calls) they are specifically tasked by the Department of Safety to make pretextual detentions, sometimes for very minor perceived driving infractions," wrote Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman in 2019.

Past rulings that have gone against the MET include:

— A trooper in March 2018 pulled over a car, citing a pine-tree-shaped air freshener that was swinging back and forth from the rearview mirror as obstructing the drivers view, according to the trooper. So would EZ-Pass transponders, graduation tassels and parking permits, wrote Schulman, who suppressed the multitude of drugs discovered in a search of the car. With no evidence, prosecutors dropped the case.

— A trooper in 2017 suspected a long-haired male driver might be a drug trafficker because he left his turn signal on for two-tenths of a mile after a lane change. The trooper eventually searched the car and charged the driver with trafficking in marijuana and oxycodone. But Schulman compared the 18-second turn signal to the 24-second NBA shot clock and the famous 42-second final chord of the Beatles "A Day in the Life." "Is it truly inconsistent with sobriety to leave a turn signal on for such a short period of time before correcting it?" he wrote in throwing out the search.

— A trooper who pulled over a car in 2018 later testified that he found it odd that the driver had his hands on the steering wheel at the correct 10 and 2 positions and the passenger's seat was reclined. The trooper's suspicions were further raised when the driver said he was driving to Augusta, Maine, "a known drug distribution location." Schulman threw out the search, noting the "heads-I-win-tails-you-lose" aspect of the stop.

— In 2018, a federal judge suppressed evidence seized in a stop on Interstate 95. Troopers justified a search because the highway is a known drug corridor, the car was a rental and the driver was nervous. Judge Landya McCafferty wrote that a large category of innocent travelers would be subject to random seizures if she followed the trooper's line of reasoning.

State police claim blips

Noyes said he's not familiar with the details of specific cases, but he said motor vehicle stops are based on violations of law. When a judge issues a decision that goes against his agency, his office reviews it with prosecutors and determines how to better train troopers.

He said the MET has made more than 1,500 arrests since its inception, most of which have resulted in successful prosecutions.

"We're really talking about a few cases that have been brought up," he said.

