Special Nutritional Fiber Gaining Momentum Among Diabetic Population

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health Inc. (OTC: GLUC) is pleased to announce its GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Tea Mix is among the first products to reach retailer shelves utilizing an innovative dietary fiber developed by the Matsutani company of Japan and Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Using a two-step manufacturing process, Glucose Health's "agglomerates" ADM's fiber together with tea powder. The result is America's first "healthy" diabetic iced tea. To date, GLUCODOWN® has quickly gained the attention of retailers included Walmart, which has stocked the product at its superstores nationwide.

In addition, with iced tea being the most popular of all non-carbonated soft drinks and millions of diabetics seeking healthier beverage options, GLUCODOWN® is generating impressive sales growth at Amazon. In fact, GLUCODOWN® Amazon revenues grew 224% in the latest fiscal period, 2019.

With its growing popularity at Amazon, GLUCODOWN® joins a select group of established brands in the diabetic nutritional category, including, Glucerna (manufactured by Abbott Laboratories), Boost (manufactured by Nestle) and SlimFast Diabetic Weight Loss (manufactured by an eponymous subsidiary of Glanbia PLC).

GLUCODOWN® sales are accelerating at Amazon because primetime and daytime TV advertising, is increasing brand awareness among consumers. GLUCODOWN® "Available at Amazon," TV commercials are airing regularly on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Game Show Network and National Geographic cable channels.

GLUCODOWN® "Available at Amazon" TV commercials direct viewers to a dedicated web storefront (www.amazon.com/glucodown) where the four delicious and nutritious GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Tea Mix flavors (Peach, Lemon, Raspberry & Super Berry) can be purchased, at the best prices.

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures dietary supplements for the diabetic-adult nutrition retail category. According to the latest 2020 statistics compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), 34.2 million Americans are diagnosed diabetics. GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Tea Mix is the first iced tea mix in North America enriched with dietary fiber and offers this growing consumer category a nutritious, delicious, healthy beverage alternative. GLUCODOWN® is available in-store at pharmacies in all 50 States and online at Amazon (search GLUCODOWN).

