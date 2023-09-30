Special operation Barynia: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence recruits Russian soldier

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
0

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has successfully conducted the special operation Barynia, as a result of which they managed to recruit a Russian soldier.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Andrii Yusov, the representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, at a press conference with the participation of Russian military officer Danil Alfyorov

Андрій Юсов на пресконференції щодо спецоперації ГУР, фото Укрінформ

Andrii Yusov at a press conference on Ukraine's Defence Intelligence’s special operation.

Photo: Ukrinform

Details: The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces were responsible for Alfyorov’s transportation to the Ukraine-controlled territory.

The Russian said he contacted the Ukrainian side using the Hochu Zhyty (I Want To Live) project [the Ukrainian state project Hochu Zhyty was set up to help soldiers of the Russian army safely surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.].

The soldier convinced 11 Russian servicemen to surrender during his cooperation with Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

Данило Алфьоров, фото Укрінформ

Danil Alfyorov.

Photo: Ukrinform

Background:

  • On 23 August a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces ended up in Ukraine as a result of a long-term special operation of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

  • The pilot remained in Ukraine, and his family was taken there in advance. The Mі-8 stayed in Ukraine, along with the fighter jet parts.

  • After that, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence stated that the number of Russian soldiers who want to surrender to Ukraine has increased by 70%.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Recommended Stories