Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has successfully conducted the special operation Barynia, as a result of which they managed to recruit a Russian soldier.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Andrii Yusov, the representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, at a press conference with the participation of Russian military officer Danil Alfyorov

Details: The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces were responsible for Alfyorov’s transportation to the Ukraine-controlled territory.

The Russian said he contacted the Ukrainian side using the Hochu Zhyty (I Want To Live) project [the Ukrainian state project Hochu Zhyty was set up to help soldiers of the Russian army safely surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.].

The soldier convinced 11 Russian servicemen to surrender during his cooperation with Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

Background:

On 23 August a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces ended up in Ukraine as a result of a long-term special operation of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

The pilot remained in Ukraine, and his family was taken there in advance. The Mі-8 stayed in Ukraine, along with the fighter jet parts.

After that, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence stated that the number of Russian soldiers who want to surrender to Ukraine has increased by 70%.

