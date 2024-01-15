Special Operation Forces video shows defeat of Russian group near Avdiivka – video

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces (SOF) have reported that they have defeated a small group of Russians on the Avdiivka front, killing three Russian soldiers and wounding two others.

Source: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

Details: As noted, the Russians keep trying to advance on the Avdiivka front.

The operators of the 8th separate Special Operation Forces regiment, who are performing tasks in the area, said: "The enemy attacks the same route every night. During night surveillance in our area of responsibility, using a reconnaissance drone with a thermal imaging device, we detected an enemy group of five people trying to conduct reconnaissance."

The SOF operators opened fire on the Russians with a mortar.

As a result, three Russians were killed, and two more were wounded.

The SOF did not specify when it happened but posted a video.

