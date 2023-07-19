Special operation yields dozens of metro-east arrests, including fugitives and gang members

Local, state and federal officers have seized 117 firearms and made more than 400 arrests as part of an operation targeting gang members and fugitives in Madison and St. Clair counties and the Centralia area.

The goal of the three-month operation was to combat violence “through the disruption of organized gangs,” apprehension of fugitives and gang members and seizure of illegal guns and drugs, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

Among the 407 people arrested, 29 were wanted on homicide charges, 72 for aggravated assault, 16 for armed robbery, and 130 for weapons offenses, the release states.

U.S. Marshal David Davis said one of those arrested was accused of kidnapping a minor, who was recovered. Pistols, rifles, shotguns and other weapons were seized, he said, as were nearly 150 grams of narcotics.

“By targeting, investigating and arresting fugitives throughout southern Illinois, the U.S. Marshals Service and its task force law enforcement partners worked to foster safer communities in the downstate region and improve public safety for the summer when families want to enjoy more time outdoors,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Officers in this latest operation knew the dangers of interacting with and arresting criminals with violent histories—and yet, they persisted. I sincerely commend all who participated and contributed to this operation’s success.”

Davis said the law enforcement agencies who participated helped make communities safer. Their collaboration helped make Operation Triple Beam Piasa a success, he said.

Participating agencies included the Illinois State Police, Belleville Police Department, Granite City Police Department, Alton Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Illinois Department of Corrections-Parole, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois, according to Davis.