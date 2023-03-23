Special Operations Forces destroy expensive Russian Zoopark radar

13
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Defence Forces unit, destroyed a Russian Zoopark-2 radar reconnaissance system.

Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces; Oleksandr Kindratenko, spokesperson for the SOF, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: While conducting aerial reconnaissance on the Donetsk front, the unit of the SOF detected and pursued a Russian 1L220 Zoopark-2 radar reconnaissance and arms control system, which was constantly changing its position.

After receiving the location of the counter-battery system, one of the Defence Forces units launched an attack on it.

This piece of Russian military equipment was successfully destroyed.

Quote from Kindratenko: "We have destroyed a costly target causing significant trouble for our troops on the contact line. This system detects Ukrainian multiple-launch rocket systems, mortars, and rocket launchers. Using this system, the enemy can calculate the location of the Ukrainian rocket systems and hit them, providing their units with coordinates."

Note: The Militarnyi portal reports that the main purpose of different modifications of the Zoo Park system is reconnaissance of Ukrainian firing means and adjustment of fire.

This radar station detects shells in the air and calculates the trajectory of their flight. This information can not only help find a firing position but also the area where a projectile will most likely fall. This helps the occupiers not only detect the Ukrainian firing positions but also adjust their artillery systems against the Ukrainian troops.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

