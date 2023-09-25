Special Operations Forces reveal Russian losses following destruction of Minsk landing ship and Black Sea Fleet HQ

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported that 34 Russian officers were killed in the attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

Source: press office of the Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Quote: "Updated information on enemy losses as a result of the SOF’s special operation to destroy the Minsk landing ship and the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

Because the Minsk landing ship was due to go on combat duty the next day, personnel were on board. Irretrievable losses amounted to 62 occupiers.

Following the destruction of the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, 34 officers died, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Another 105 occupiers were wounded. The headquarters building is beyond repair.

We are moving forward!"



Previously:

The attacks on the Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don and the Minsk landing ship on the night of 13 September were carried out by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The successful operation by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.

