Special Operations Forces show HIMARS destroying Russian Strela-10 anti-aircraft system – video

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the southern front adjusted the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system against the Russians’ Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system.

Source: Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Quote: "While conducting reconnaissance on the southern front, the crew of the UAV of the 73rd Maritime Centre of the Special Forces found a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, which the enemy uses to observe and destroy air targets at low altitudes.

The SOF fighters adjusted the HIMARS fire of the Rocket Troops and Artillery unit of the Defence Forces of Ukraine to the enemy target. As a result of the attack, the enemy's air defence system was destroyed."

Strela-10. Photo: Open sources

Background:

On 2 January, fighters from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the 140th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, used HIMARS to attack a Yastreb-AV, the most advanced Russian radar system.

