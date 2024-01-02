Special Operations Forces show how HIMARS hits Russian newest radar station

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the 140th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Defence Forces of Ukraine have used HIMARS to attack the most advanced Russian Yastreb-AV radar system.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Quote: "While conducting reconnaissance on one of the southern fronts, a UAV crew of the 73rd Maritime Centre of the Ukrainian Ground Forces discovered the 1K148 Yastreb-AV artillery reconnaissance system. The Special Operations Forces operators, together with a unit of the Defence Forces, the 140th Separate Mechanised Brigade, carried out an attack with HIMARS.

As a result of the fire damage, the enemy's Yastreb-AV system was destroyed."

Details: The soldiers posted a video of the strike on social media. The Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the Yastreb-AV is considered the most advanced Russian radar system used to reconnoitre artillery firing positions.

"With the help of a radar station, it is able to track the trajectory of enemy projectiles and calculate the exact coordinates of the positions of its artillery. This data is transmitted to artillery units to hit the positions," the statement said.

Yastreb-AV artillery firing position reconnaissance radar system.

Photo: Militarnyi

Background:

On 2 January, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that the Yastreb-AV system had entered service with artillery units located in Ukraine.

