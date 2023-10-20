Special Operations Forces stop heavy Russian equipment headed to Avdiivka

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine are actively destroying Russian heavy equipment and killing their soldiers near the settlement of Avdiivka.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On the Avdiivka front, the Russians resumed their offensive actions, not giving up the attempts to encircle the town. But our defenders are firmly holding the defence, causing significant losses to the opponent.

The operators of the Third Regiment of the Special Operations Forces detected heavy equipment of the Russians heading towards Avdiivka. Using the armament at their disposal – that is, FPV-drones, Javelin anti-tank systems and mortars, our soldiers stopped the enemy.

See how it went in the video (spoiler: we are enjoying the sight of it all burning). To be continued!"

Details: Four armoured personnel carriers, two tanks have been destroyed, and several dozens of Russian soldiers have been killed.

