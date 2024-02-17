Special Operations Team takes two into custody after high-risk warrant

Feb. 16—The Stillwater Police Department reported two people in custody Friday after conducting a high-risk search warrant.

SPD dispatched the Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team, a tactical division made up of members from different agencies.

According to a news release, the SOT unit went to the area of 1200 S. Husband at around 3:19 p.m.

"The operation was initiated based on credible information indicating the presence of illegal narcotics and weapons within these two separate residences," the release reads. "As a result of the operation, two individuals were taken into custody on drug-related charges.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Further updates will be provided to the public as pertinent information becomes available."

It was the second time this week SPD mobilized a tactical unit. SPD responded earlier in the week to a trespassing call, where it was reported a man refused to leave a rented room. SPD said the man barricaded himself into the room, but the situation was resolved without injuries.