Special Police Department in Prince George’s County turns to social media for help repairing cars

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Marlow Heights Special Police Department has eight patrol cars – half of the fleet was already too damaged to drive, but now the department is dealing with new damage.

“We had to zip tie the headlight to stay in,” Lt. Moses Edwards said as he surveyed the four patrol cars still on the road. All got hit on Dec. 22 at the Marlow Heights Shopping Center by another car. The driver, according to police, slammed into them with a car he stole earlier in Southeast, D.C.

The other four cruisers are too damaged from previous crashes. It’s estimated to cost close to $65,000 to repair all eight cruisers, money the privately run and funded department doesn’t have.

Though the cars are insured, they’re well over 10 years old and Edwards is worried the department won’t get the full value for them.

“it’s just not a good place to be in because we still have an obligation to protect the public,” Edward said. “We have an obligation to respond. We have obligation to provide these people with police services.”

The department turned to social media hoping the community would donate the money.

“Before anybody starts turning loose their money, they need to know what they’re turning it loose to and why,” said Queen Mathis, who is uncertain whether she will donate.

Others said they would give money.

“For them to be without the cost that they need to do the things they need to do, I don’t think it’s a good thing,” said Joyce Williams.

The Marlow Heights Special Police Department is owned and funded by the Marlow Heights Shopping Center.

