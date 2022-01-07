Special prosecutor amends charges against Steve Sumner

Jan. 7—ANDERSON — A special prosecutor has filed four amended charges against former Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner for alleged sex acts with a girl under 16 years of age.

The amended charges were filed on Dec. 30 including a Level 5 felony of sexual misconduct with a minor and Level 6 felony charge of attempted sexual battery.

There were also two additional misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sumner, 54, is currently free after posting a $5,000 bond.

His trial date is set for Jan. 24 in Madison Circuit Court Division 3. But the county court system has suspended all trials through the end of January.

Sumner was arrested in December, 2020 and last year the state filed additional charges with the most serious charge is a rape as a Level 3 felony.

The new Level 5 felony charge states that between Oct. 13, 2018 and April 30, 2019 Sumner did perform or submit to fondling with a child between the ages of 14 and 16.

The new Level 6 felony charge in court documents states that between Jan. 1, 2020 and Aug. 15, 2020 Sumner is alleged to commit the offense of sexual battery with the intent to arouse or satisfy sexual desires by touching by force or imminent threat of force by attempting to stick his hands down the girl's pants.

Following his arrest Sumner said he was innocent of the charges.

The court document on the rape charge states that between July, 1, 2020, and Aug. 4, 2020, Sumner did knowingly or intentionally have sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16 when the person was compelled by force or the imminent threat of force.

The probable cause on the additional charges states that on multiple occasions, Sumner would open the shower curtain when the girl was taking a shower and at one point he climbed into the shower and asked the girl to wash the soap off of him.

Investigators obtained forensic information off of both Sumner's and the girl's cell phone. On Sumner's cell phone investigators numerous images and videos of a young nude female.

Story continues

She also said that in August 2020, Sumner entered her bedroom, asked her to get on the bed and touched her upper thigh with a vibrator while everyone else was in the house sleeping.

Several text messages showed that Sumner offered the girl alcohol and cigarettes starting last August.

The Republican eventually resigned from the Madison County Council and was replaced by Diana Likens in the 2nd Council District.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.