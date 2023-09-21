Special prosecutor appointed in Pembroke assault case of Hull police Sgt. Scott Saunders

PLYMOUTH − A special prosecutor has been assigned to a case involving a Hull police sergeant accused of assaulting his elderly neighbor.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Brandon DeAvilla will be the special prosecutor in the case involving Hull police Sgt. Scott Saunders, 46, of Pembroke, according to court records.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we sent the case out of county for prosecution," said Beth Stone, a spokesperson for Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz's office. "This is common practice by all district attorneys' offices when there could be a conflict or perception of a conflict with a case."

A pretrial hearing scheduled for Sept. 12 was pushed back to Oct. 12. According to court records, Saunders’ attorney had a scheduling conflict.

Saunders was arrested by Pembroke police July 24. He is accused of assaulting his 72-year-old neighbor.

Saunders has been charged with assault and battery on a person 60 or older with injury, which is a felony, according to court documents.

Saunders told police he and his neighbor have a history of disputes.

The allegations against Saunders

Saunders’ accuser said he saw the officer walking on the side of the road carrying a paddleboard as he drove past him on Furnace Colony Drive, according to the police report about the incident. He said Saunders then struck his vehicle with the board.

The man said he pulled over and got out of his car.

"As he turned to face Saunders, he (said he) was grabbed and 'sucker punched' … then thrown to the ground with Saunders straddling on top of him," the report said.

Saunders told police the man drove too close to him as he passed.

Saunders told police the man raised his hand as he approached. In response, Saunders said he pushed the man to the ground, got on top of him and held him down.

The man again raised his hand while on the ground, Saunders said, and so he "punched (him) once to the face," the report said.

The altercation was captured in a cellphone video and recorded on Saunders' home security camera. The police report confirms that Saunders struck the accuser's car with the paddleboard, but the man's hands are not visible in the footage.

"Saunders pushes (the accuser) with both hands to the chest area, causing him to fall backwards on the ground," the report said. "As Saunders is on top (of the man), he is seen throwing one punch to the face area ... before standing and walking away from the area towards his residence."

The report concludes by stating that in the video, the accuser appeared to give Saunders adequate space and was traveling "at an appropriate speed." It also says that as the two men were speaking, the accuser's hands were not raised.

Saunders was hired by the Hull Police Department in December 2004 and has been a sergeant since 2019.

He has been on paid administrative leave since his arrest. He turned in his badge and his gun pending the outcome of the case. He has been ordered not to have any contact with his accuser as a condition of his release.

The Hull Police Department said it is conducting an internal investigation into the allegations.

As a matter of routine, the incident was reported to the state Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, which is implementing a mandatory certification process for police officers, including decertification, suspension of certification or reprimand for police misconduct.

The commission investigates and resolves officer misconduct complaints and allegations of improper use of force. It maintains and publishes officer information, including certification status, suspensions and disciplinary records.

The commission issued a news release Sept. 6 announcing the addition of Saunders to its suspended officers list. Two other officers, one from Fall River and the other from Saugus, were also added, bringing the total number of actively suspended officers to 42, according to the commission’s website.

