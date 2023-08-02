Special prosecutor charges DePerno, Rendon in voting machine tampering probe

Aug. 2—LANSING — A Trump-allied attorney and former candidate for state attorney general, who rose to prominence after filing a lawsuit against Antrim County for voter fraud, has been criminally charged in connection with accusations he and others illegally tampered with voting machines.

Matthew DePerno, a Republican who in 2022 was endorsed by former President Donald Trump for what became an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general, was arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court Tuesday, court records show.

Daire Rendon, a former Republican state representative from Lake City, was also arraigned Tuesday on related charges, according to a statement issued by a special prosecutor Tuesday afternoon.

"The charging decision was the result of a thorough decision-making process by an independent citizens' grand jury," said Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson. "This citizens' grand jury carefully listened to the sworn testimony and analyzed the evidence as required by law and returned a decision to indict each of the defendants."

Hilson said the grand jury was made up of multiple people, and the "process" was ongoing, although he declined to say whether the grand jury was still meeting and, if so, how often.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, who ran against DePerno in 2022, filed a petition for a special prosecutor after the Michigan State Police investigated DePerno, Rendon and seven others.

Nessel alleged, in her petition, that DePerno, attorney Stefanie Lambert and Rendon orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to five voting tabulators used in Roscommon, Barry and Missaukee counties, then took the tabulators to hotels or AirBnBs in Oakland County, where Jeff Lenberg, Ben Cotton, James Penrose and Douglas Logan broke into the tabulators and performed "tests" on the equipment.

Lambert is a downstate attorney who signed on to several election-challenging lawsuits and court records show Cotton, Lenberg, Logan and Penrose work, or have worked, in cyber security.

Also listed by Nessel were Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and another downstate attorney, Ann Howard.

Hilson was appointed in September, convened a grand jury in March, and last month received clarification on state election law, regarding who had the power to authorize possession of voting equipment, from an Oakland County judge.

Judge Phyllis McMillen ruled that only the Secretary of State, and not township, county or city clerks, can authorize possession of election equipment. Any other possession is "undue possession," the judge said in her ruling.

DePerno faces four charges, including two counts of conspiracy, one count of undue possession of a voting machine and one count of willfully damaging a voting machine.

Rendon faces two charges, conspiracy and false pretenses of more than $1,000 and less than $20,000.

DePerno, in media reports and on social media, denied wrongdoing and accused Nessel of politicizing her office.

Nessel, in a statement released Tuesday afternoon, said her office has not been involved in the investigation since petitioning for a special prosecutor.

"Neither Attorney General Dana Nessel nor the Department can comment on the specifics of the prosecution, however, the Department trusts in the judicial process and that Prosecutor Hilson is working in the best interest of justice," Nessel's press office said in the statement.

Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy said she and others in the rural and largely conservative community are still smarting over the expense of defending the county's handling of the 2020 election.

"We could have installed a lot of furnaces and put on a lot of new roofs for senior citizens with that money," Guy said, of the approximately $100,000 the county spent on legal fees.

"It's not fair, and so with these charges, in my eyes at least, it's a little bit of justice," Guy said. "It's karma. You can't mess with elections."

Antrim County's Board of Commissioners in 2021 also approved allocating $21,000 to rent election equipment for the 2022 midterms, to be used instead of the equipment the county owned but had been subject to a "forensic examination" as part of the lawsuit.

A hand recount by the state's Bureau of Elections found no fraud, as did an investigation by a Republican-led state senate committee, yet Trump allies circulated theories on social media that Antrim County's election results somehow proved the election had been stolen.

The lawsuit was eventually dismissed, DePerno's client, Bill Bailey, exhausted his appellate rights, and officials said county commissioners considered whether to take legal action in an attempt to recover some of the money spent on new election equipment.

"That was discussed amongst the commissioners, and we did speak with our legal counsel on that, but ultimately the commissioners decided not to go that route," Antrim County Administrator Jeremy Scott said Tuesday.

It was unclear Tuesday whether DePerno or Rendon were represented by attorneys; Haider Kazim, a municipal attorney who represents Antrim County, did not return a call seeking comment.