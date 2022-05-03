Special prosecutor clears Columbia police officers in fatal Vibez Lounge shooting

A shooting near Vibez Lounge and Grill at 19 N. Fifth St. left five people wounded and one man dead early Nov. 14. When police arrived, two men with guns ran in opposite directions after firing at each other.

Two Columbia Police Department officers involved in a shooting Nov. 14 outside Vibez Lounge that resulted in the death of Quillan Jacobs, 30, have been cleared of wrongdoing by a special prosecutor.

The police officers were responding to a gunfight outside the downtown Columbia nightclub between Jacobs and Todd D. Nesbitt Jr., police said.

The officers were justified in their use of deadly force, Special Prosecutor Tim Lohmar of St. Charles County noted in a case review memo.

Jacobs disobeyed commands by the officers in their attempt to detain and arrest him, Lohmar wrote.

"The officers believed (Jacobs) posed a deadly threat to the officers and other (people) as he maintained possession of his firearm," Lohmar wrote.

Nesbitt faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action over the alleged firefight with Jacobs that left five bystanders injured.

Nesbitt has had his trial date bumped several times since the November shooting. Hearings are scheduled May 31 and June 21, prior to his new trial date of June 28.

