Special prosecutor named in former school administrator DUI case

Mar. 10—TUPELO — A conflict of interest has forced the city of Tupelo to name a special prosecutor in a drunk driving case involving a former Tupelo school administrator.

On Monday, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan appointed attorney Drew Stuart as a special prosecutor in the city's case against Paul Moton, who in December pleaded no contest to driving drunk during school hours and is appealing his case.

The appointment was necessary after Tupelo Municipal Court Prosecutor Richard Babb recused himself because of the relationship of his son, Joe Babb, with the Tupelo Public School District.

"I wanted to avoid any appearance of impropriety since my son is president of the school board," Richard Babb said. "Out of an abundance of caution, I felt it best to recuse myself."

Moton, a former two-time Administrator of the Year for the Tupelo Public School District, entered a plea of no contest, or "nolo contendre," to driving under the influence Dec. 3, 2021 in Tupelo Municipal Court. The following week he appealed the case to Lee County Court, the next higher court. He is represented by Mark Nichols, a Tupelo-based attorney who refers to himself in advertising as "Mr. DUI Tupelo."

Stuart said the appeal is scheduled to be heard on May 11 at 9:30 a.m. before Lee County Court Judge James Moore.

Moton worked at the school district's central office as Director of Educational Enhancement and Innovative Design when he was pulled over during school hours less than two weeks into the fall semester.

According to the Tupelo Police Department report, Moton was driving carelessly along West Jackson Street on Monday, Aug. 16, around 11 a.m. Moton, who admitted he was impaired and said he was "going to lose his job," told police he had been drinking hand sanitizer. Fearing the hand sanitizer contained methanol, which is poisonous, police carried Moton to the hospital instead of the county jail.

Following the arrest, Moton was put on leave, according to district policy, school superintendent Rob Picou said in August. Moton submitted his resignation in writing in early November. It was accepted by the school board at their Nov. 9, 2021 meeting.

