Special prosecutor tapped in Michigan voting equipment probe

Nathan Layne
·2 min read

By Nathan Layne

(Reuters) - A county prosecutor in western Michigan has been tapped to decide whether the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for an alleged conspiracy to obtain and tamper with voting equipment.

D.J. Hilson, a Democrat and the top prosecutor in Muskegon County, was assigned by the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council (PACC) on Thursday to take over a sprawling investigation by the Michigan State Police and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Last month Nessel, a Democrat, announced that her Republican challenger in the November election, Matt DePerno, was among nine individuals involved in the alleged conspiracy to get access to voting machines and prove former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Nessel determined that she, therefore, had a conflict of interest and asked the PACC, an autonomous entity within the attorney general’s office, to appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case.

"The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of gathering all the information and evidence already collected," Hilson said in a statement, adding that he would then establish procedures to determine if criminal charges were warranted.

DePerno did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has denied any wrongdoing and has called Nessel’s investigation politically motivated.

Nessel said last month that DePerno had plotted to illegally access voting equipment in three townships and one county office in coordination with Republican State Rep. Daire Rendon and Stefanie Lambert, a lawyer who helped high-profile Trump allies file an ultimately unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to overturn Michigan’s election results. Six other individuals were also identified as targets of the investigation.

Lambert, who has denied any wrongdoing, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Rendon did not reply to an email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Troops Advance in East as Kyiv Seizes the Initiative

    An unexpected Ukrainian military offensive in the east near the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv is gaining ground, testing Russian occupation forces that are also under pressure in southern Ukraine.

  • Boy Scouts set to exit bankruptcy after $2.46 billion U.S. sex abuse settlement approved

    The Boy Scouts of America secured approval of a $2.46 billion reorganization plan from a bankruptcy judge on Thursday that will allow the youth organization to exit Chapter 11 and settle decades of claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the restructuring plan after the Boy Scouts made changes to address portions of a previous settlement proposal she had rejected. The biggest change in the amended plan was the removal of a $250 million settlement payment from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which Silverstein refused to approve.

  • Assault near Yale University under investigation as possible hate crime

    A serious assault of a man on Saturday near Yale University’s campus in New Haven is being investigated as a possible hate and bias-related crime, New Haven Chief Karl Jacobson said in a press conference on Thursday. The victim, identified by Yale officials as a Latino man, told police he was walking with a group of friends on Saturday after midnight when he was assaulted by a group of white ...

  • Docs: Utah lawmaker told Mormon bishop not to report abuse

    A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The records — two pages from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official — show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse, the records show.

  • With U.S. railroad shutdown threatening, industry counts the cost

    A railroad strike or lockout could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day in output, threaten supplies of food and fuel, and stoke already red-hot inflation, according to an industry report released on Thursday. President Joe Biden this summer appointed a presidential emergency board (PEB) to break a labor negotiation impasse between major U.S. railroads and the unions representing 115,000 of their workers. The economic impact report issued by the Association of American Railroads (AAR) warned that pulling the brakes at Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF, CSX and other freight railroads could disrupt shipments of wheat and other grains during the critical harvest season, upend coal deliveries to power plants, exacerbate vehicle and auto part shortages, and strand e-commerce packages handled by United Parcel Service and other shippers.

  • WHO launches drive to fight bacterial meningitis in Africa

    The World Health Organization on Thursday said it is launching a $1.5 billion campaign, hopefully including a new vaccine, to eliminate outbreaks of bacterial meningitis across Africa by 2030. Meningitis vaccinations for more than 50 million children in Africa have been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting fears of a resurgence of the deadly disease. In “a race against time,” WHO regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said that “a next generation” vaccine against meningitis will be rolled out in 26 African countries most affected by the disease.

  • Column: Biden turns tables on Newsom by backing California farmworker bill

    The president on Sunday schooled Newsom on Labor Day politics by endorsing United Farm Workers legislation that could help the UFW organize.

  • Arkansas authorities wrap up investigation of violent arrest

    Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect during an arrest last month, a spokesman said Thursday. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the investigative file of the officers' Aug. 21 arrest of Randal Worcester was submitted late Friday to special prosecutor Emily White, who confirmed she has received the case file but said a charging decision has yet to be made. An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was recorded in a bystander’s cellphone video repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester in the head before grabbing his hair and slamming him against the pavement.

  • Kim Kardashian Introduces New SKIMS Bra Range: 'There Is a Style That Fits Every Single Need'

    "These are the most comfortable bras you will ever wear," Kardashian says of her latest collection launch, dropping Sept. 27.

  • Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill

    Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found the sawmill dropped in the middle of Sherburne Road and two men running toward the beige truck.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most 'Pathetic' Part Of Donald Trump Jr.’s Weird Video

    The late-night host noticed a strange detail in the new clip posted by the son of the former president.

  • William Barr Gives Blunt New Definition To Trump's Favorite Insult Of Republicans

    "A RINO for him is anyone who disagrees with him that the election was stolen," the former attorney general said.

  • ‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Questions Merits of Indicting Trump: ‘It Will Set an Absolutely Horrendous Precedent’ (Video)

    The MSNBC host agrees with former attorney general Bill Barr when it comes to Trump's Mar-a-Lago ordeal

  • Trump's DOJ pressured federal prosecutors to investigate John Kerry and Obama's ex-White House counsel, former US attorney says

    "Trump's Justice Department kept demanding that I use my office to aid them politically," ex-US Attorney Geoffrey Berman writes in an upcoming memoir.

  • Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House press secretary if 2016 election was stolen

    Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday if she believes the 2016 election was “stolen” following criticisms leveled by President Biden against the GOP. Doocy was referencing a number of tweets Jean-Pierre sent around the time of former President Trump’s election, during which she suggested the 2016 presidential…

  • Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion

    "When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.

  • GOP Officials Caught Instructing Poll Workers To ‘Secretly’ Break Rules: Leaked Audio

    Republicans in Michigan are working to take control of election proceedings by stocking polling places with “undercover agents”

  • Former Attorney General Bill Barr says the DOJ is close to having enough evidence to indict Donald Trump

    Bill Barr, who served in Trump's administration, told Fox News he hopes the DOJ does not indict the former president, but will be under pressure to do so.

  • Florida judge throws Trump, DOJ curveball with special master decision

    The decision by a federal judge in Florida to grant former President Trump’s request for a special master is poised to shake up the investigation into his handling of highly classified documents while dragging out the polarizing fight. Legal experts say the decision is a major curveball in the Justice Department’s probe, which could delay…

  • Michael Cohen doubles down on claim that Trump may have kept classified documents to blackmail the DOJ into not indicting him

    Trump's former fixer was on MSNBC to discuss the report that the FBI found documents about a foreign government's nuclear capabilities at Mar-a-Lago.