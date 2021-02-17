Special Report: Amazon documents reveal company's secret strategy to dodge India's regulators

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France
Aditya Kalra

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - It was early 2019, and senior Amazon.com Inc executive Jay Carney was preparing for an important meeting. The former press secretary to U.S. President Barack Obama, Carney was scheduled to talk with India's ambassador to the United States in Washington, D.C. In Delhi, the Indian government had just announced foreign direct investment regulations that threatened to disrupt Amazon's business in the world's second most populous country.

Before the meeting, Amazon employees prepared a draft note for Carney. The note, reviewed by Reuters, advised Carney what to say – and what not to say.

He should highlight the fact that Amazon had committed more than $5.5 billion in investment in India and how it provided an online platform for 400,000-plus Indian sellers. But he was cautioned not to divulge that some 33 Amazon sellers accounted for about a third of the value of all goods sold on the company's website. That information, the note advised, was "Sensitive/not for disclosure."

Other company documents reveal equally touchy information: Two more sellers on the e-commerce giant's India platform – merchants in which Amazon had indirect equity stakes – accounted for around 35% of the platform's sales revenue in early 2019. That meant some 35 of Amazon's more than 400,000 sellers in India at the time accounted for around two-thirds of its online sales.

All this information was indeed politically sensitive. If it got out, it could give fresh ammunition to small Indian retailers who allege that Amazon harms their businesses by flouting federal regulations and favoring a few big sellers. It could have annoyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose political base includes millions of these small retailers. And it would have undercut Amazon's public messaging that it is the friend of small business in India. As the company says in one marketing slogan in India, it is "transforming lives, one click at a time."

What Carney wound up telling the ambassador is unclear. A meeting did take place in April 2019, but neither side would comment on the specifics of the gathering.

The briefing note for Carney is contained in hundreds of internal Amazon documents that are reported here for the first time. News of their contents could deepen the risks facing the company as it encounters intensifying government scrutiny in one of its fastest-growing markets. The documents lay bare that for years, Amazon has been giving preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform, publicly misrepresented its ties with the sellers and used them to circumvent increasingly tough regulatory restrictions here.

Indian traders, both brick-and-mortar and smaller online sellers, have long alleged that Amazon's platform largely benefits a tiny number of big sellers and that the American giant engages in predatory pricing that has crushed legions of retailers. Amazon rejects this: It says it complies with Indian law, which stipulates that an e-commerce platform can only connect sellers to buyers for a fee, unlike in the United States, where Amazon can both act as middleman and sell goods directly to consumers.

The company also says it runs a transparent online marketplace and treats all sellers equally. The internal Amazon documents contradict those claims, revealing how the e-commerce giant has helped a small number of sellers prosper, giving them discounted fees and helping one cut special deals with big tech manufacturers such as Apple Inc. The documents also show that the company has exercised significant control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers on Amazon.in, even though it says publicly that all sellers operate independently on its platform.

The documents reviewed by Reuters are dated between 2012 and 2019. They include drafts of meeting notes, PowerPoint slides, business reports and emails. One of the notes contains a frank appraisal of Modi's "straight forward" style of thinking, sizing him up as "not an intellectual." Together, they provide a look inside a cat-and-mouse game Amazon has played with India's government, adjusting corporate structures each time the government imposed new restrictions on foreign e-commerce firms, amid growing agitation from small retailers.

Amazon "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace" and "has always complied with the law," the company said in a written response to questions from Reuters. "The reporting appears based on unsubstantiated, incomplete, and/or factually incorrect information, likely supplied (maliciously) with the intention of creating sensation and discrediting Amazon." The company added that it "treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner, with each seller responsible for independently determining prices and managing their inventory."

Modi's office and India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry didn't respond to questions from Reuters.

Amazon has become one of the two biggest e-commerce platforms in India, with close to $10 billion in sales in 2019, according to Forrester Research. The American giant knows it faces significant regulatory risks here.

In recent years, Amazon has stated in its annual U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision disclosures that its business structures and activities comply with Indian law, but that there are "substantial uncertainties" regarding their interpretation. It is possible the Indian government "will ultimately take a view contrary to ours," the disclosure states. And a violation of any existing or future regulations or a change in their interpretation could result in the business "being subject to fines and other financial penalties" or being forced to restructure or "shut down entirely."

CHARGED POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT

In January 2020, India's antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission of India, announced it was investigating Amazon and Walmart Inc's Flipkart following a complaint by an Indian trader group. The commission cited four alleged anti-competitive practices: exclusive launch of mobile phones by the e-commerce firms, promoting preferred sellers on their websites, deep discounting, and prioritizing some seller listings over others.

The probe is currently on hold after a challenge by Amazon and Flipkart, the other major e-commerce platform in the country.

Separately, Amazon is under investigation by India's Enforcement Directorate, the federal financial crime-fighting agency, which has been investigating the company for possible violation of foreign investment rules. Such probes typically take years in India, and in most cases details aren't made public.

Asked about the investigations, Amazon said it was confident of its compliance and committed to cooperating with the antitrust watchdog and Enforcement Directorate. Flipkart did not respond to a request for comment.

The Competition Commission and Enforcement Directorate didn't respond to questions.

Amazon is operating in a charged political environment. The rise to power of Modi, who first won election in 2014 on a groundswell of Hindu nationalism, has made life complicated for multinational companies. Hindu nationalist groups, suspicious of foreign influence and often critical of large multinationals, are seeking policy changes to protect domestic businesses. Companies like Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc and Mastercard Inc have also faced stringent regulation. In the case of e-commerce, the restrictions are aimed at protecting brick-and-mortar retailers.

Despite the regulatory and political obstacles, Amazon has enjoyed explosive growth in India. The expansion has been led by Amit Agarwal, a senior vice president and the country manager for India. Agarwal, 47, who has a master's degree in computer science from Stanford University, has risen through the ranks since joining the company in 1999.

By his early 30s, he'd become a close adviser to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. One company document, which details his profile, includes these lines: "Amit was chosen to be Jeff's technical Advisor at a young age of 33. 'Technical advisors' are a chosen few that work side by side with J Bezos and are then selected to take on some of the most critical roles at Amazon."

Agarwal enjoys playing electric guitar and was a vocalist during his Stanford days in a rock band called Algo-Rhythms, according to a recent version of his profile on the alumni page of the Indian Institute of Technology, where he got a computer science degree. He is also a "die-hard fan" of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, according to the profile.

Under Agarwal, Amazon has ramped up investment in India. The country is one of Amazon's most important growth markets – especially since it announced in 2019 that it would no longer operate its marketplace in the most populous nation, China, where it faced stiff local competition. On a visit here in January last year, Bezos announced Amazon would spend $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India. That would take the company's total committed India investment to $6.5 billion.

But India also poses unique challenges to the business model that made Amazon the biggest online retailer on the planet. Because foreign investment regulations in India bar e-commerce firms from holding inventories of goods and selling them directly to customers, companies like Amazon can only collect fees from vendors selling products on their marketplace.

Globally, about 58% of Amazon sales of physical goods in 2018 came from third-party merchants; the rest come from direct sales to consumers, the company has disclosed. The ability to sell straight to people in the United States and elsewhere packs big benefits. It means Amazon can deal directly with manufacturers, for one, giving it greater control over its product range.

It is this barrier – the regulatory wall around the consumer – that Amazon has been trying to overcome for much of the past decade in India.

When Amazon arrived in 2004, it created a development center aimed at servicing its global operations. Agarwal, who helped set up the operation, recalled on an Amazon blog in 2019 how his team initially rented cubicle space in another company's office and "used to sit on the ground and write code" because they didn't have chairs. Today, the company says it has 100,000 employees in India.

Amazon's main foray began in 2013. It started listing books and DVDs on Amazon.in, its online platform. Since then, Amazon has taken an aggressive approach to government limits on e-commerce.

"Test the Boundaries of what is allowed by law," said one slide in a 2014 presentation, titled "Risk Analysis." The slide advised that preparations be made in the event of a visit by an enforcement body: "Establish a Strong Dawn raid Process."

Asked about the slide, Amazon said that "dawn raid preparedness" is "standard worldwide practise" and refers to the training of employees "to handle site visits from officials pertaining to police, fire services, law enforcement and other services personnel on government duty."

'SPECIAL MERCHANT'

To deal with the restrictions on direct sales, Amazon found an indirect way of reaching consumers and boosting sales quickly. It entered a joint venture with an entity formed by one of India's most famous tech moguls, N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder of software services giant Infosys Ltd. The venture was used to create a seller named Cloudtail, which began offering goods on Amazon.in after it was set up in August 2014.

Amazon has said that Cloudtail is an independent seller on its marketplace. A year after Cloudtail was created, Amazon told Indian business newspaper Mint that Cloudtail received "the same privileges as any of the other sellers on our platform."

But Amazon has been deeply involved in expanding Cloudtail – often referred to as "SM," or "Special Merchant," in the documents.

"The Special Merchant (SM) was launched in Aug-14 and we helped SM quickly ramp up and gain scale through Q4," stated an Amazon India report, dated Feb. 23, 2015.

"Launch, stabilize, grow Special Merchant; make it profitable," the report said.

Amazon had big plans for Cloudtail. The target was to ensure Cloudtail accounted for 40% of Amazon.in sales, "and build this into a $1+B business" in 2015, according to the report. To that end, the report reveals, Amazon helped Cloudtail "acquire key relationships" with major tech companies, including Apple, Microsoft and OnePlus. This included exclusive deals with these companies to sell their products, such as smartphones. The tech companies got a big new sales channel, while Cloudtail got coveted products that it listed on Amazon.in.

Amazon said in its statement that it facilitates "the introduction of brands to sellers" in accordance with the brands' requirements.

A spokesperson for Cloudtail and Murthy said they had no comment. Apple and OnePlus didn't respond to questions. Microsoft had no comment.

The deals Amazon facilitated with smartphone makers, coupled with deep discounts Cloudtail was offering on the Amazon website, hit India's offline mobile sellers hard, said Arvinder Khurana, president of the All India Mobile Retailers Association.

"The entire market was disturbed," said Khurana, whose trade group represents 150,000 mobile retail stores. "There's been a year-on-year decline in sales" at brick-and-mortar shops, he added.

Currently, e-commerce accounts for 4% of India's roughly $900 billion retail market, according to Forrester Research. But it's growing fast.

While some 10% of smartphones in India were being sold online in 2013, by 2016 that figure had jumped to 30%, according to Forrester. By 2019 it was 44%. And Amazon and Flipkart dominate these sales, accounting for roughly 90% of all online smartphone sales, said Forrester analyst Satish Meena.

Brick-and-mortar retailers told Reuters they're struggling to compete with the online giants. One mobile phone seller in the city of Ahmedabad said that while he was selling an iPhone 11 for 56,000 rupees ($769), a customer told him it was going for around 47,000 rupees ($645) on Amazon.

'THERE IS NO BUSINESS'

For Mumbai mobile phone merchant Narendra Gada, the competition was ruinous. In 2013, he said, his business was doing well. It enabled the 44-year-old to support his family of three, selling around 20 phones a day at his store in the upmarket Colaba area. His monthly sales, he said, were around 10 million rupees (about $137,000). "Margins were good at that time," Gada recalled, as high as 25% on some models.

Everything changed in 2015 with the expansion of online sales of smartphones, he said. He couldn't compete with the exclusive launch of smartphone models online or the discounts being offered, he said.

By 2016, his sales had dropped some 40%. Customers would come to his shop to try smartphones, ask for the WiFi password and then go online to buy the model they'd just sampled, he said. In 2018, Gada began selling at lower margins and on credit to keep sales alive. Late last year, he shut the shop he'd started in 1998. The final straw was the pandemic-induced lockdown. But he said it was the advent of online sales that killed his business.

"There is no walk-in now," he said. "There is no business."

In its statement, Amazon said, "Facts communicate a different reality. Small businesses are increasingly embracing technology and finding success online."

The company said that it now had over 700,000 sellers on its platform, most of them small and medium businesses, and had "no incentive" to keep the number of sellers down. It also said that tens of thousands of Indian manufacturers are using Amazon to sell to consumers abroad, so far generating cumulative sales of $2 billion. And for millions of consumers, of course, the discounts offered on Amazon's platform are a boon.

About two months after Cloudtail's launch in August 2014, Bezos met Modi in New Delhi. A draft document containing talking points was prepared for the Oct. 3 meeting. It makes no mention of Cloudtail or its plans.

One key objective of the meeting, according to the document, was to discuss barriers to foreign investment in the e-commerce sector.

The document also included a brief appraisal of the Indian leader. "PM Modi is not an intellectual or an academic but believes that strong administration and governance is the key to running a successful government," it said. "He is known to like simple, logical, straight forward thinking without excessive academic jargon."

Asked about the description of Modi, Amazon said it was committed to the prime minister's vision for India's digital economy and believes it can help by getting 10 million medium and small businesses online, among other steps.

Both in public and in private meetings, Agarwal emphasized that Amazon was helping the little guy. Ahead of a scheduled meeting with India's ambassador to the United States in January 2016, a document was prepared for Agarwal and other executives. "We are committed to transforming lives of SMBs," or small-and-medium businesses, reads a talking point contained in a draft of the document.

In March 2016, Cloudtail's share of sales on Amazon.in was around 47%, an internal document shows. Amazon does not make such numbers public.

But that month, Amazon got some bad news: The Indian government announced new foreign investment rules. It capped online marketplace sales from a single seller at 25% of total sales, which was seen as an attempt to level the playing field. To comply with the cap, Cloudtail's share of sales on the Amazon platform had to be brought to 25% or less.

The new rules also required that an e-commerce platform "will not exercise ownership over the inventory" sold on its site. Internal company documents show that Amazon was effectively treating Cloudtail's inventory as its own at the time. In a May 2016 document, for instance, the company explains that "we will need to move a subset of this selection" of smartphones from Cloudtail "to other sellers," to comply with the 25% limit.

That's what it did. Amazon moved the procurement of some mobile phone brands Cloudtail was offering to Amazon Wholesale, a wholesale business-to-business operation in India which did not fall under the foreign investment restrictions. Amazon Wholesale then supplied these products to "certain" sellers, who in turn sold them on Amazon.in, according to a 2016 internal global regulatory update.

"As government policies have continued to evolve, we have consistently made the necessary changes to ensure compliance at all times," Amazon said when asked about the documents laying out the maneuver. "The so-called facts stated here fail to show any non-compliance" with foreign investment rules.

'DISCOUNTED FEES'

Amazon has repeatedly said it has no role in pricing goods sold online in India and that prices are decided by sellers. The new 2016 government rules explicitly stated that "e-commerce entities providing [a] marketplace will not directly or indirectly influence the sale price of goods or services and shall maintain [a] level playing field."

Following the rule change, however, Amazon lowered the fees it charged some big sellers on its platform to enable them to offer more competitive prices. "We adjusted our business model by activating a fee incentive program (Platinum Seller Program or PSP) to provide discounted fees to a subset of large managed sellers (Platinum Sellers) to help them match" prices of e-commerce rivals, said the global regulatory update document.

In addressing the 25%-of-sales cap on a single seller, Amazon also proposed having a second special merchant, in addition to Cloudtail. It estimated the two special merchants would together account for about half of the sales on its platform.

In 2017, a new special merchant named Appario – referred to as "SM2" in an internal document – was created. This time, Amazon entered into another joint venture, with an entity backed by the family of Ashok Patni, a pioneer in the Indian IT outsourcing sector.

One internal Amazon document from 2019 states that the two special merchants get "subsidized fees" and access to Amazon global retail tools. These tools are used for things like inventory and invoice management.

Amazon said its marketplace fees depend on the category of product and the season of the year, and are "uniformly applicable to all like sellers."

Appario and a Patni representative did not respond to requests for comment.

Even after India implemented new investment rules in 2016, relations between Bezos and the Modi government seemed good. That June, the Amazon boss received a business leadership award from Modi at a U.S.-India Business Council event in Washington. Bezos told the audience how small sellers were benefiting from Amazon's India marketplace. He announced he planned to invest a further $3 billion in the country.

In 2016, Amazon launched its Prime Video streaming service in India and introduced its voice-recognition speakers the next year. It has also ventured into food retail and expanded its cloud-computing business.

In late 2018, Amazon's major annual online sales promotion, the Great Indian Festival, was a smash. During the big sale, India head Agarwal rejoiced in an internal email to employees.

The first 36 hours of the sale "surpassed every event in our history," he wrote. "We had our biggest day ever for Smartphones, with estimated 3 out of every 4 smartphones sold in the entire country (online or offline) purchased on Amazon.in – this is truly phenomenal."

NEW RESTRICTIONS

With a national election looming in April 2019, the Modi government struck again. In December 2018, it announced new restrictions that prohibited vendors in which marketplaces such as Amazon have an equity interest from selling products on these marketplaces. The aim, government officials told Reuters at the time, was to deter deep discounting by big online retailers.

The new limits forced Amazon to restructure its relationships with Cloudtail and Appario, the two special merchants in which it held indirect stakes. As company documents showed, the two then accounted for around 35% of Amazon's online sales.

The regulatory change was widely seen in India as a move by Modi to pacify small traders, a critical part of his party's electoral base. It was this change to the foreign investment rules that Amazon executive Jay Carney wanted to discuss with the Indian ambassador at the time, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, in Washington. Shringla is now India's foreign secretary.

Asked about the Carney meeting, Amazon said, "we cannot comment on specifics of the meeting as those are confidential."

Shringla's office said in a statement: "The meeting in question was at Amazon's request." It didn't provide any detail on what was discussed.

In the early hours of Feb. 1, 2019, thousands of products being sold by Cloudtail and Appario vanished from Amazon's website in compliance with the deadline for the new rules. But days later, the products were back as Amazon reduced its equity stake in the parent companies of the two sellers. This maneuver, the company believed, made it compliant with the new rules, according to the internal document from 2019.

Amazon's relationship with the Indian government was growing more contentious.

In June 2019, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal dressed down e-commerce executives, including Amazon's Agarwal, telling them in a meeting they must comply with the new rules. Goyal was blunt, said one executive who was there.

"We will not let e-commerce impact small shopkeepers... I know there have been many issues of non-compliance," the executive said, summarizing Goyal's remarks. "So think about it, set it right. If you don't, we will make things public, it will be put in the public domain and you will be embarrassed."

Then came the news of the antitrust probe into Amazon and Flipkart in January 2020, the same month Bezos was making another trip to India. Traders staged small street protests, holding up placards with a red "X" emblazoned on a picture of the Amazon CEO's face and the words, "Jeff Bezos Go Back!"

Commerce Minister Goyal diminished the company's announcement of a further $1 billion of investment. "It's not as if they are doing a great favor to India," he said.

There was another salvo in August: A group of more than 2,000 online sellers filed an antitrust case against Amazon and Cloudtail, alleging Amazon favors some retailers whose online discounts drive other vendors out of business. Amazon and Cloudtail have both said they comply with all laws; the Competition Commission of India has yet to decide whether to order an investigation into the matter.

And there is another threat: Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries, one of the country's biggest conglomerates, is expanding his e-commerce business. Reliance did not respond to a request for comment.

Despite the challenges, Amazon continues to grow. Last year, it began offering auto insurance and announced it was launching an online pharmacy service.

It also continues to tout itself as a platform for the little guy. For its big annual sale in October, it ran a front-page newspaper ad that read: "Celebrating India's Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs."

(Reporting Aditya Kalra. Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco. Edited by Peter Hirschberg.)

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Chris Hayes Slams Fox News’ Latest ‘Painful Culture War Idiocy’

    "It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "physically abused" by a correctional officer during a routine search in prison, her lawyer claimed on Tuesday. Maxwell, the former partner of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was then threatened with retaliation after saying she would report the incident, the attorney added. Bobbi Sternheim made the allegation in a letter to New York judge Alison Nathan complaining about Maxwell’s conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," Ms Sternheim wrote. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer added in the letter. Maxwell’s lawyers have repeatedly complained about their client’s jail conditions in the hope of getting her released on bail. Ms Nathan most recently denied bail in December, deeming Maxwell a flight risk. Her attorneys say she is subjected to excessive surveillance, including a flashlight pointed at her cell every 15 minutes from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am. Maxwell is accused of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is due to go on trial this summer although it may be delayed due to the pandemic. Prosecutors also accuse the British socialite of lying in testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell, 59, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 to 1997.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic crisis with United Arab Emirates over kidnapped Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the Brothers Grimm-esque saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

    As Texas on Tuesday entered its third night with sub-freezing temperatures and 3.3 million customers without electricity, the operator of the state's unique power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged Texans who still have electricity to turn off lights, unplug appliances, and turn down the thermostat. People without power took shelter elsewhere, if they could, or resorted to sometimes deadly means of generating heat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state legislators called for investigations — and Abbott and other prominent GOP politicians wrongly blamed frozen wind turbines and other renewable energy sources for the failures of the Texas energy grid. Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021 "Some turbines did in fact freeze — though Greenland and other northern outposts are able to keep theirs going through the winter," The Washington Post reports. "But wind accounts for just 10 percent of the power in Texas generated during the winter," and the losses tied to thermal plants mostly "relying on natural gas dwarfed the dent caused by frozen wind turbines by a factor of five or six." According to ERCOT, wind power generation is actually exceeding projections. One nuclear reactor and several coal-fired plants went offline, but "Texas is a gas state," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. And "gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now." Instruments and other components at gas-fired power plants iced over, and "by some estimates, nearly half of the state's natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures," as electric pumps lost power and uninsulated pipelines and gas wells froze, the Tribune reports. After a 2011 winter storm knocked out power to about 3 million Texans, a federal report warned Texas the same grid debacle would happen again if it didn't adequately weatherize its power infrastructure and increase fuel reserves — and reminded Texas that "many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded," The Associated Press reports. "Upgrades were made following the 2011 winter storm," The Texas Tribune notes, but "many Texas power generators have still not made all the investments necessary to prevent the sort of disruptions happening to the equipment." More stories from theweek.comMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault TrumpThe Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel talk about Texas freezing over, Trump's wild feud with Mitch McConnell7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • More than 3.5 million Texans remain without power — and providers say it could last through the night

    An unprecedented winter storm has left millions of Texas households without power, with no indication of when they'll get it back. As of Tuesday afternoon, 3.78 million Texas households and utility customers without power, according to the power tracking website PowerOutage.US. Most of those people haven't had power since Monday and even Sunday amid below-freezing temperatures, and Austin Energy warned Tuesday afternoon that its Austin-area customers should be prepared for outages to extend to at least Wednesday. Outage numbers have barely improved since early Tuesday morning, with Texas' independent energy grid operator ERCOT saying Tuesday it restored power to only about 400,000 homes. ERCOT simply doesn't have the megawatts it needs to restore power as natural gas, coal, and even nuclear power plants ran into problems with the extreme cold. Some cities have even been forced to shut off their water supplies or at least declare boil water orders due to the power issues. Bipartisan lawmakers are already calling for hearings and investigations into ERCOT's generation issues, with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declaring ERCOT reform an "emergency" the legislature needs to fix as soon as possible. At least 10 people in the Houston area have died from weather-related causes, including car accidents and suspected carbon monoxide poisoning as people leave stoves and cars running too long to get some heat. Meanwhile temperatures aren't supposed to return to the 50s and 60s until Saturday, and another round of snow and freezing rain is expected across the state Tuesday evening. Read more about what went wrong with Texas' power grid at The Week. More stories from theweek.comMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault TrumpThe Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel talk about Texas freezing over, Trump's wild feud with Mitch McConnell7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • Trump drops Giuliani as his lawyer, while Cohen warns he will soon be ‘thrown under the bus’

    After leading Trump’s failed legal challenge against the presidential election, Giuliani is ‘not currently representing’ the former president

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • "Politically isolating": White House memo argues stimulus obstructionism will cost GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden says some in minority communities don't know how to get online to get in line for COVID-19 vaccine

    GOP Rep. Byron Donalds calls the president's comments at a CNN town hall 'ridiculous' and 'disgusting.'

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

    A store owner intervened in a robbery attempt outside their store by opening fire on the suspect in Oakland’s Chinatown. The store owner saw the suspect knocking down and attempting to steal a camera from a woman in her 30s at 9th and Franklin streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KTVU. The store owner intervened and after a struggle, fired four gunshots at the suspect.