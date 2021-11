The Daily Beast

Paul Ellis/Pool via ReutersJeff Bezos, the self-made billionaire and luxury space-travel entrepreneur, says he was struck by just how thin Earth’s atmosphere was when he was barrelling through it in his private rocket this summer. In an address Tuesday to COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the newly minted astronaut said he remains amazed by the gifts of nature, which he rightly said “provides all the food we eat, the water we drink, and the oxygen we breathe. It gives us life.” He then