Special Report: Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"
President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. Jan Crawford anchors a CBS News Special Report with chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and medical contributor Dr. David Agus.