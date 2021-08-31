Special Report: Biden speaks about end of war in Afghanistan

Reuters

China's crackdown on celebrity culture and its moves to rein in giant internet firms are a sign of "profound" political changes under way in the country, a prominent blogger said in a post widely circulated across state media. The Chinese government has recently taken action against what it has described as "chaotic" online fan club culture, and has also punished celebrities for tax evasion and other offences. "This is a transformation from the capital at the centre to people at the centre," nationalist author Li Guangman wrote in an essay originally posted on his official Wechat channel.