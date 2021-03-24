Special Report: Brazil’s military fails in key mission - halting Amazon deforestation

  • Brazil's military fails to halt Amazon deforestation
  • Brazil's military fails to halt Amazon deforestation
  • Brazil's military fails to halt Amazon deforestation
  • Brazil's military fails to halt Amazon deforestation
1 / 4

Special Report: Brazil’s military fails in key mission - halting Amazon deforestation

Brazil's military fails to halt Amazon deforestation
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Spring
·16 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jake Spring

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Two years ago, the Amazon was aflame, ravaged by arsonists and loggers. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went to war.

Air Force C-130 aircraft spewed water and flame retardant over the burning jungle. The effort, in August 2019, launched a new and unprecedented military deployment to quell fires in the world's largest rainforest. He called it Operation Green Brazil.

"I am authorizing an operation to guarantee law and order," said Bolsonaro, the far-right president and former paratrooper, announcing the operation. "The armed forces, they readily took action," he added in a separate speech.

But after 19 fruitless months, the military has failed to safeguard the Amazon, a jungle larger than Western Europe that scientists consider a crucial buffer against climate change.

Government data show that deforestation last year surged to a 12-year high. Areas equal to seven times the size of London were destroyed.

And Operation Green Brazil has raised the white flag.

Late last year, Vice President Hamilton Mourao, a retired Army general and Bolsonaro's deforestation czar, announced that efforts to protect the rainforest in April will revert to Ibama, the civilian environmental-protection agency the deployment had bigfooted despite its history of success combating deforestation.

The military deployment was part of the Bolsonaro toolkit.

In his two-plus years in office, Bolsonaro has turned to soldiers to fill everything from cabinet posts to executive suites at state-run companies to Brazil's troubled response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The failure, according to environmental agents who accompanied soldiers during the deployment, was all but inevitable.

The military, they argue, has neither the tools, the mentality, nor the structure to target and pursue those responsible for the destruction. Its primary objective, national defense, shares few similarities with the law-enforcement expertise and forestry know-how required deep in the jungle, they say.

What's more, many in Brazil's military, as well as Bolsonaro himself, have historically called for developing the Amazon. They tout the rainforest's potential as a driver of economic growth and argue that developing the region can help keep covetous foreign powers from using its land, water, and minerals first.

Early in the administration, another former general and top advisor to Bolsonaro shocked many with a video in which he called for damming an Amazon tributary and extending a grain corridor toward Suriname. The project would have quintupled the human population of the northern Amazon, he said.

Izabella Teixeira, a leftist and former environment minister, likened the environmental views espoused by Bolsonaro to those of the military dictatorship that sought to populate the Amazon five decades ago.

"The current Brazilian government has a 1970s mentality related to natural resources," Teixeira said. "That to control the forest means to cut it down." Bolsonaro "thinks that is development."

Spokespeople for Bolsonaro and the vice presidency referred inquiries for this story to the Defense Ministry.

Vice Admiral Carlos Chagas, the ministry official authorized to speak about the deployment, told Reuters the mission to repel those destroying the jungle has been a success. Destruction in recent months has been slightly lower than a year earlier, although still near historic highs for a time of year when logging traditionally wanes.

Operation Green Brazil is both a defense of the environment and the country's territorial integrity, he said. Environmental agents are suitable for routine enforcement of forestry laws, he explained, but the destruction and lawlessness got so bad that the heft and unifying power of the armed forces became necessary.

"Sovereignty means making sure the government of the people knows exactly what is going on inside its own territory," Chagas said in an interview. "The presence of the military," he added, "has always been a factor of unification and a factor keeping the country together."

The ministry declined requests by Reuters over the past year to accompany troops on the deployment. For this report, the news agency interviewed dozens of government officials, Ibama agents, and others close to the deployment.

Their previously unreported accounts, providing the most detailed look yet at the mission, portray a military both ill-prepared and reluctant for a task seen as increasingly urgent by scientists, environmentalists and other governments worldwide.

Environmental agents told Reuters that the unwieldy mobilization of soldiers slowed operations and curtailed their ability to catch wrongdoers. Instead of rapid raids with a few 4x4 vehicles and a handful of trained agents, outings with the military required big convoys of slow, heavy vehicles.

Officers, agents added, nixed many of the ideas and tactics, like the destruction of logging equipment, they usually employ to stop deforestation.

For the people of Latin America's biggest, most populous country, the operation illustrates the limits of Bolsonaro's tough-talking approach to governing. Despite promises to restore law, order and prosperity, Brazil remains wracked by a feeble economy, high rates of violent crime and the second-highest COVID death toll in the world.

The Amazon deployment, his opponents say, is one of many examples in which Bolsonaro's bombast obscures the lack of a real solution.

"The military taking over the Amazon is a strong image," said Marina Silva, another former environment minister, whose success in slashing deforestation early this century made her an icon of the global environmental movement. "But in practice it's weakening enforcement."

Consider an operation last June that included surprise inspections of lumber yards in the eastern Amazonian state of Para.

Logging is legal in some parts of the rainforest. A web of regulations defines what trees can be felled and where. But ensuring compliance is tricky. Loggers and sawmill operators often try to disguise unauthorized wood as legal.

Soldiers, one Ibama agent told Reuters, didn't know what to look for. During one inspection, sawmillers sought to pass off piles of castanheira, a restricted species, as jequitiba, a wood that can be cut legally. "I can identify it," the agent said, "but a soldier can't. You need study and practical experience."

The agent, like most other environmental officials who spoke with Reuters, asked not to be identified by name. His account was similar to those of nine other agents from Ibama and ICMBio, a sister agency that guards Brazil's natural parks. All 10 agents said the armed forces hindered more than helped their work.

Chagas, the Defense Ministry official, recognized that soldiers could in fact lack the knowledge needed for environmental enforcement. "They received this task," he said, "and are doing the best they can."

The ministry touts a high value of fines levied during the deployment as an indicator of success.

Since last May, the ministry said, various agencies operating under the aegis of the operation have imposed roughly 3.3 billion reais, or about $600 million, in fines. The agencies include Ibama, ICMBio and local regulators, but not the military itself, because it has no authority to impose fines.

No comparable figure for past fines is available because the agencies historically haven't collated sanctions. The Defense Ministry declined to break down its tally.

Ibama, by far the largest of the environmental agencies and the one that normally levies most of the penalties in the Amazon, imposed 1.6 billion reais in fines in the region during the period, according to public Ibama records. The amount is less than half the total claimed by the ministry.

Regulators with experience in the region question the military's figures.

Because collecting is notoriously difficult, they say, the government will likely obtain only a sliver of the assessed penalties. The ministry's total also includes fines by the Federal Highway Police, better known for speeding tickets than fighting deforestation, even if patrols at times stop trucks transporting illegal lumber.

"They are taking credit for fines given out by anyone," said Suely Araujo, a former Ibama president. "That's why it's so high."

Also high, critics say, is the cost of Operation Green Brazil itself.

According to the Defense Ministry, the government paid a total of about 530 million reais, roughly $96 million, for the deployment. That figure equates to over eight times Ibama's modest 64.5 million real annual budget for fighting environmental crimes.

Coming on top of steady cuts to Ibama's budget under Bolsonaro, environmental agents say the operation wasted resources. "Take an environmental agent or two, add 20 soldiers, the idea seems impressive," said another Ibama agent. "The thing is, these soldiers have no function whatsoever in the jungle."

"THE FIRE THAT BURNS MOST"

The Amazon, a dense forest comprising the river of the same name and its many giant tributaries, makes up about half of Brazil's territory. It forms a border of more than 10,000 km with seven other South American countries. Despite continuing development in Brazil and neighboring countries, about 80% of its original woodland remains.

For Brazilian strategists concerned with national defense, the region has long been an obsession.

To get a greater foothold in the wilderness, the two-decade military dictatorship that ended in the 1980s made "integration" of the Amazon a priority. The regime built roads, dams and other infrastructure there and provided cheap credit for farmers, ranchers and others hoping to blaze a new frontier.

The aim, in addition to creating a strategic presence across the Amazon to deter invasion, was to better connect the region with Brazil's more populous south. "Integrar para nao entregar," rang the refrain among senior officers at the time: "Integrate so as not to surrender."

Although settlement since has been more closely regulated, loggers, ranchers and other would-be developers continuously push limits.

Loggers are often the vanguard, felling prized hardwoods and leaving stumps and less valuable trees behind. Farmers and speculators usually follow, razing what's left of the forest, often with fire, then forging deeds or other paperwork to feign ownership.

Because of the scale of the region and the obstacles to traveling within it, catching culprits is difficult.

Satellite imagery in recent years has made it easier to pinpoint destruction, but authorities often arrive well after offenders have left. Even when Ibama was better funded, and supported by administrations focused on deforestation, it has never been able to stop illegal destruction outright.

Bolsonaro, a former Army captain turned Congressman now 66 years old, won Brazil's presidency in late 2018.

Riding a populist wave similar to that which lifted former U.S. President Donald Trump, he ran as a renegade. He lambasted environmentalists, feminists, and human rights activists. He praised the developmentalist bent of the military regime and dismissed the well-documented torture, disappearance and killing of political opponents during that era.

"The military period wasn't a dictatorship," he told a national television network a day after his election.

Upon his inauguration in January 2019, Bolsonaro stacked his cabinet with military men. A third of his ministers at present are retired officers. Recently, Bolsonaro said he will replace the chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the mammoth state-run oil company, with a former Army general with no experience in the sector.

Bolsonaro immediately dusted off old dictatorship-era development projects.

He pledged to repave the BR-319, a highway meant to connect the Amazonian city of Manaus with the rest of Brazil. The highway, long a joke among truckers and skeptics of efforts to conquer the Amazon, succumbed to rain and heat after the military inaugurated it in 1976.

Maynard Marques de Santa Rosa, a retired four-star general and Bolsonaro's secretary of strategic affairs then, released the video in which he proposed reviving projects that would swell the population of the northern Amazon. His proposal ultimately stalled. Santa Rosa resigned later that year. He didn't respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bolsonaro's rhetoric and push to pursue projects emboldened many, nevertheless. When the annual rains eased in May 2019, loggers and arsonists took to the forest.

By July, deforestation in the Amazon had soared to levels not seen in well over a decade, prompting international outrage and criticism from foreign leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron. By the time Bolsonaro mobilized troops that August, areas with a combined size equal to Denmark had burned.

The president was defiant. "The fire that burns most is our sovereignty," he tweeted on August 23, warning foreigners to butt out of Brazil's business.

That same day he launched Operation Green Brazil.

The size of the deployment has varied, depending on the needs of individual operations. Roughly 3,800 soldiers were mobilized, the Defense Ministry said last year, employing as many as 110 vehicles, 20 boats, and 12 aircraft.

Bolsonaro put Mourao, the vice president and former general, in charge of the operation and of a new "Amazon Council" to oversee national policy in the region.

Staffers at Ibama and ICMBio were indignant. Neither of the two agencies was invited to the council when it launched. The Environment Ministry – previously so influential it once convinced Brazil's powerful central bank to block financing for people illegally clearing woodland – was now taking orders from soldiers.

"PRACTICALLY IMPOSSIBLE WITH THE MILITARY"

Throughout the operation, environmental agents say they have been flabbergasted by military decisions.

Last May and June, in the center-west state of Mato Grosso, troops set up field operations near the already-developed farming areas of Sinop and Juara. But the most intense clearing at the time was at least 275 km northwest, two Ibama agents told Reuters.

The Defense Ministry said troops initially deployed further away because state authorities had already established a strong presence near the destruction. Still, as troops redeployed and moved closer to the action throughout July, more than 300 sq km, nearly twice the area of Washington, D.C., had been cleared in Mato Grosso, satellite data show.

Even when troops were in position, missions moved slowly.

In mid-June, a team of Ibama officials rumbled down a jungle road toward a plot near the Rio Novo, a river in the central Amazon, according to three agents involved with the mission. Days before, researchers at INPE, Brazil's space research institute, spotted new clearings in imagery of the area.

Hoping to surprise loggers in action, Ibama notified the military, the agents told Reuters.

Instead of making a quick and stealthy sortie to the hotspot, however, the agents had to mobilize with 20 heavily armed soldiers in three five-ton Volkswagen trucks. The trip would have been possible in two hours with fewer people and nimbler equipment; it took twice as long. It also drew more attention along the way, the agents said.

When they arrived, the agents found 10 sq km of destruction and a freshly abandoned logging camp. Lookouts, they believe, had tipped off the loggers.

"Catching someone red-handed is practically impossible with the military," one of the agents said.

Chagas, of the Defense Ministry, said if soldiers slowed missions, their presence in large numbers was nonetheless important because of their capacity to deter violent reactions during raids. "It's not good to resist or fight back," he said.

During two weeks of patrols in the area, centered around the longtime logging hub of Novo Progresso, agents caught no offenders in the act. Government data show that more than 30 sq km, an area half the size of Manhattan, was cleared there in those two weeks.

Environmental agents said the military also slowed decisionmaking.

In other missions near Novo Progresso, the three agents said officers disregarded tips for possible raids offered by Ibama's imaging analysts, who have long experience pinpointing active deforestation.

After daily briefings, they said, military superiors would disregard the intelligence and suggest targets of their own, saying analysts at the Defense Ministry had identified them. The result, the agents said, were delays, indecision, and a lack of cooperation.

"There was nothing explained about why not this target, why not the other," one of the agents said.

The government says any such operation, involving many agencies and coordinated from on high, is bound to leave some frustrated. "Sometimes people in the field, they don't have the big picture," Chagas told Reuters.

On other missions, arguments ensued over basic tactics used by Ibama to stop destruction.

In northern Para, three agents and three military officers held a video call to discuss illegal gold mines carved out by interlopers on the Kuruaya indigenous reserve. Travel to and from the mines was causing deforestation. And mercury, a deadly chemical used by miners to extract gold from sediment, was leaking into the reserve's streams.

The agents, according to one who participated in the discussion, said they needed to raid the mines and destroy equipment. Such summary punishments, on native lands and forest reserves, are authorized under Brazilian law because the equipment is often difficult to remove and the illegality of logging and mining there is beyond question.

Bolsonaro has made clear he disapproves of the tactic, claiming it deprives rural workers of equipment needed to earn a living. The military officers, according to the agent's account of their deliberation, said they were allowed to cut fuel lines or slash tires but couldn't completely wreck equipment.

"They said they agreed with us, but they couldn't disobey a superior order," the agent said.

The raid didn't proceed.

Chagas, the admiral, said there could have been a misunderstanding. Unlike environmental agents, he explained, the military isn't authorized by law to destroy machinery. "The military isn't avoiding destroying machinery," he said. "The destruction is tasked for the agencies."

Whatever the case, Bolsonaro's opponents charge, his position on the issue undermined the very rationale behind the Amazon deployment.

Last year, Bolsonaro introduced a bill in Congress to allow mining and commercial farming on indigenous lands. Those areas make up almost a quarter of Brazil's Amazon.

When U.S. President Joe Biden, shortly before his election, warned of "significant economic consequences" for Brazil if it didn't do more to protect the rainforest, Bolsonaro in a statement condemned "cowardly threats toward our territorial and economic integrity."

Some opponents see Bolsonaro's behavior as a wink and a nod for continued destruction.

The deployment "is just for show," said Carlos Nobre, a leading Brazilian scientist on climate change. "It has been very ineffective."

He noted parallels with deployments of soldiers, untrained in street policing, to combat organized crime in Rio de Janeiro in recent years. Those deployments, too, were widely perceived as failures.

In August, a group of Ibama agents raided a wildcat gold mine on another indigenous reserve in Para. The raid was one of a handful the agency conducted in the region without direct military involvement. Televised footage showed agents torching excavators and other mining equipment.

The following day, the Defense Ministry halted the intervention. It said further consultations would be necessary with the Munduruku, the local tribe. Ibama agents departed, leaving some of the equipment intact.

Arnaldo Kaba Munduruku, the tribe's chief, supported the Ibama raid. After it was aborted, the miners returned.

"They're back," the chief said. "They're back."

(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia. Editing by Paulo Prada.)

Recommended Stories

  • Across States, a Checkerboard of Gun Laws Reflects Partisan Tilt

    Hundreds of miles apart but at exactly the same time on Monday afternoon, a gunman opened fire in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and Iowa state Senate Republicans voted to gut the state’s law requiring permits to carry concealed weapons. The bill’s sponsor expressed relief that Iowans would be able to exercise their gun rights “without a permission slip.’’ Last month in Maryland, however, Democrats overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill expanding background checks, and in Virginia, Democrats passed bills banning guns on the state Capitol grounds and tightening the state’s background checks system. The diverging efforts reflect the national checkerboard of state-by-state gun laws that align with the partisan tilt of each state, while Congress has not addressed gun violence with meaningful legislation since 1994, when a 10-year ban on assault weapons was included in the crime bill championed by now-President Joe Biden. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut killed 20 first-grade students and six adults, 13 states, all controlled by Democrats, have enacted or expanded background checks for new gun purchases. Meanwhile, 14 states, all controlled by Republicans, have passed laws allowing their citizens to carry guns with no permit process at all, as the Iowa legislation would do. The political divide on gun policy across the states is another example of the way national issues — including abortion rights and, in the post-Trump era, voting rights — are defining local politics. “We’ve seen the states take action because the federal government has failed to do so,” said Laura Cutilletta, the managing director of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. “But in order to truly protect Americans and everyone living in America, we need a federal solution because guns cross state lines.” Still, gun politics has shifted drastically in the decade since the Sandy Hook shooting. Since then, two major gun control organizations, backed by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, a victim herself of gun violence, have built nationwide grassroots organizations. In the 2018 and 2020 elections, the groups outspent the embattled National Rifle Association in federal campaigns for the first time. At the same time, gun control has become a distinctly partisan issue. When the House passed its background checks bill earlier this month, only one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted against it, while only eight Republicans voted for it. Republicans by and large remain staunchly opposed to new gun regulations, arguing that the Second Amendment is sacrosanct and should not be infringed by virtually any legislation. And they contend that gun violence should be addressed through steps like more policing rather than restricting gun rights. They also regularly seek to limit what restrictions are on the books and, in some cases, they aim to capitalize on mass shootings to boost their fundraising. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado responded to the Boulder shootings on Monday night with an appeal for $10 or $25 while touting her commitment to gun rights. “They want to defund our police. Then they want to take our guns,” she wrote. “What do we think comes next? We cannot lose this right.” The Iowa legislation, passed Monday on a party-line vote, rolls back a host of requirements for new gun owners that have been in place for more than two decades, the consequence of large Republican majorities in the state Legislature. As recently as 2019, Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, a Republican, said she opposed rolling back the state’s background checks law. Her spokesman did not return calls or messages Tuesday, but the bill’s Republican sponsor, state Sen. Jason Schultz, has said he expects Reynolds to sign the legislation. Schultz, in a video posted to Facebook on Monday afternoon by the Iowa Firearms Coalition, said the effort to roll back Iowa’s background checks law had taken more than a decade. “The amount of relief that is felt after about 11 years we’ve been dealing with this, all of that is behind us now,” he said. “Through all those 11 years, we knew that Iowans as free citizens should be trusted to exercise their right without a permission slip, without waiting.” The reverse dynamic is at play in other state legislatures. In Virginia, Democrats, beginning with Terry McAuliffe’s 2013 run for governor, campaigned on enacting background checks and banning assault weapons. When the party finally won legislative majorities after the 2019 election, Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law expanded background checks and a so-called red-flag law that allows law enforcement officials to obtain a court order to prevent someone in crisis from obtaining a gun. Northam also approved a provision that allows local governments to enact additional gun restrictions. But Virginia’s Democratic lawmakers failed to ban assault weapons or curtail the sale of high-capacity magazines — the sort of restrictions that would limit the availability of military-style weapons used in many of the nation’s worst mass shootings. “We have worked at the margins of gun violence prevention in important ways that do work, but we have real opportunities to promote responsible gun ownership and lots of work left to do,” said Dan Helmer, a Democrat in the Virginia House of Delegates who in 2019 ousted a pro-gun Republican. “State laws alone will not do it.” Colorado, which has a history of mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, in 2013 enacted background checks and training requirements for gun purchases; the state also banned sales of magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. Rhonda Fields, a state senator whose son was shot to death in 2005, led the state’s gun control push eight years ago. Fields said in an interview Tuesday that while Colorado’s laws had reduced gun violence, the solution to mass shootings was larger than a patchwork of background checks and other regulations. “We’re still experiencing gun violence, we’re still seeing it happen,” she said. “We all have to play a role in gun safety reform; if we know that someone has expressed an interest in suicide and homicide, we need to get them the support they need.” Fields added, “I think that for me it's more than just the gun, it’s about the person who has the gun and what kind of harm they’re trying to do with that gun.” John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control group backed by Bloomberg, said Tuesday that the politics of gun control had “completely changed” since the Sandy Hook shooting. He cited universal Democratic support for measures like background checks and victories by House Democrats in 2018, Virginia lawmakers in 2019 and Biden last year. He said that background checks must precede any more robust gun control measures like banning assault weapons, as Biden called for in remarks about the Colorado shooting Tuesday afternoon. “I’m not the curator of the order, but I’m telling you that without a background checks bill, none of the others bills will be as effective as they could be,” Feinblatt said. And yet there is a growing frustration among grassroots activists and an emerging community of gun control activists who argue that pushing for background checks is not sufficient. In 2019, Beto O’Rourke of Texas animated his presidential campaign with a call to ban and confiscate assault weapons, a proposal that was politically untenable but was one of the few times anyone with a national political profile staked out the position of reducing the number of guns in circulation — now estimated at nearly 400 million in the United States. “You can just look at what nations around the world have done and have almost eliminated mass violence in their countries,” said Igor Volsky, founder and executive director of Guns Down America, a group that seeks to reduce the number of guns in the country. “We know what to do, we just don’t have the political will to do it. You very rarely see the kind of bold advocacy from the gun violence prevention space that you often find in immigration or in the LGBTQ space.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3

    Sinovac said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children ages 3-17, based on preliminary data, and it has submitted the data to Chinese drug regulators. More than 70 million shots of Sinovac’s vaccine have been given worldwide, including in China. China has approved its use in adults but it has not yet been used in children, because their immune systems may respond differently to the vaccine.

  • UK companies see orders boom on hopes of lockdown ending

    Surging new orders before an easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions has prompted a stronger rebound for British companies than expected this month, although price pressures are rising sharply, too, a business survey showed on Wednesday. Britain's economy shrank by 10% last year - its sharpest decline in more than 300 years - and earlier this month government budget forecasters predicted it would take until the middle of next year before it regains its pre-pandemic size. But confidence among British businesses had been bolstered by Britain's swift roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, one factor behind the first increase in employment since the start of the pandemic, the survey showed.

  • Coronavirus latest news: EU tells member states to consider whether vaccine exports are 'justified'

    Exclusive: Children in line for Covid vaccines from August EU could cut jab exports to countries with high vaccination rates Italian authorities raid factory amid false fears AZ doses being hidden for UK Judith Woods: Humanity has lit a way through the darkness Philip Johnston: Lockdowns may prove to be a terrible mistake Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The European Union has urged member states to consider if vaccine exports are "justified", as the bloc unveils tighter restrictions on shipping Covid-19 jabs beyond its borders. Speaking at a press conference from Brussels Valdis Dombrovskis, the executive vice-president of the European Commission, said current guidelines on exporting vaccines have been updated to include the principles of "reciprocity" and "proportionality". EU states should therefore consider whether a destination country restricts its own exports of vaccines and if the "conditions prevailing" - including the epidemiological situation, vaccination rates and access to jabs - mean exports are "justified". The change comes amid growing criticism for the bloc's stuttering immunisation drive, and increasingly strained relations with Britain. The EU says it has exported 10 million jabs to the UK, but received none in return. "While our member states are facing the third wave of the pandemic and not every company is delivering on its contract, the EU is the only major OECD producer that continues to export vaccines at large scale to dozens of countries," Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission President, told the press conference. "But open roads should run in both directions. This is why the European Commission will introduce the principles of reciprocity and proportionality into the EU's existing authorisation mechanism." Follow the latest updates below.

  • DHS looking at tracking travel of domestic extremists

    Law enforcement sources say that Homeland Security is investigating monitoring movements of U.S. extremists and white supremacists.

  • Is Texas going to let immigrants take priority over US citizens?

    the parents of young immigrants’ parents are right behind them.

  • Democrats' talk of gun grab grows after Boulder mass shooting

    Second Amendment advocate Colion Noir slams party's gun control moves as 'disingenuous' on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

  • EXPLAINER: How states are seeking to loosen controls on guns

    Mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado that left at least 18 people dead since last week are reigniting calls from gun control advocates for tighter restrictions on buying firearms and ammunition. How are the politics of gun legislation playing out in the United States this year? This month, the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives adopted measures to expand background checks to all gun purchases and expand the time to to vet people flagged in a nationwide background check system.

  • Covid: Brazil's daily deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

    The virus is spreading rapidly, with many hospitals close to collapse and nearly 300,000 deaths.

  • Around 2 million people could face delays getting $300 federal unemployment benefits

    The temporary setback could hit mostly gig workers, freelancers, and people who exhausted their state unemployment benefits.

  • The dramatic story of the Guantanamo Bay prisoner held for 14 years - without a charge

    Over a three-way Anglo-French-African video call, Mohamedou Ould Slahi and Tahar Rahim are exchanging hearty greetings. The latter, the actor last seen on our screens playing a serial killer in the BBC drama The Serpent, is rolling a cigarette in his Paris apartment. The former, the bestselling author of Guantánamo Diary, an account of his imprisonment by the American military, is at home in west Africa, the sound of a child off-screen occasionally distracting him. “You’re looking good, man!” Slahi says to Rahim, 39. “The man of many faces!” He talks in eloquent English, one of four languages that the 50-year-old taught himself in the Cuban prison. “You are the hero, man,” replies Rahim with a smile. This, for the first time for the press, is the leading man of The Mauritanian meeting the real-life Mauritanian. In the film, which has been nominated for five Bafta awards, director Kevin Macdonald tells the story of Slahi’s initial arrest outside his family home in Mauritania, north-west Africa in November 2002 (14 months after the 9/11 attacks), his imprisonment in Guantánamo without trial, and the dogged work of his defence lawyer, played by Jodie Foster. Slahi, who spent a total of 14 years in the camp before being freed without charge, was dubbed Number One Prisoner and fingered as one of the masterminds behind 9/11 on the basis of shaky evidence: two short spells spent in Afghanistan in the 1990s fighting with the Mujahideen against the Soviets; and having once received a call from his cousin, who was using a satellite phone that was linked to the fugitive Osama bin Laden. As The Mauritanian tells it, that was enough. In the words of a senior American officer to the chief military prosecutor, Stuart Crouch (played by Benedict Cumberbatch): “This guy is the al-Qaeda Forrest Gump. Everywhere you look, he’s there.” “Actually, I’m a very optimistic person,” begins Slahi when I ask about his “exalted” Guantánamo Bay status. “When they told me I was Number One, I thought they were joking. I’m not kidding you! But the joke was on me, because so many people behind the scenes were planning to hurt me, really bad. And I was blissfully unaware. I was not aware that a torture plan was [signed] by secretary of defence [Donald] Rumsfeld. I was not aware he said: ‘Let’s go torture him.’”

  • Redemption beckons for Vettel after miserable end at Ferrari

    Sebastian Vettel is feeling optimistic about his new Formula One career with Aston Martin after turning the page on a miserable last season with Ferrari. “I’m not too old, there are older drivers returning to the grid," he said, referring to 39-year-old Fernando Alonso.

  • Jessica Simpson on Years of Weight Scrutiny: 'Those Headlines Can Stay with You a Lifetime'

    The singer reveals the hurt she felt over the intense focus on her weight as a young star

  • Flight test schedule for US hypersonic weapons at risk, says watchdog

    The Pentagon is aggressively pursuing hypersonic weapons, but the aggressive schedule for testing is in jeopardy, according to a GAO report.

  • For television, NFL deal is likely a matter of survival

    The $113 billion deal to telecast NFL games through 2033 is head-swimmingly large — until you consider that the very survival of broadcast networks as we know them may depend upon it. The deal announced by the NFL and media companies last Thursday spreads professional football content broadly, with CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, ESPN and Amazon all getting pieces, and locks it in at a time little else can attract such a wide audience. “If you think of the future of network television, there is nothing more important to it than the NFL,” said Rich Greenfield, a media analyst for LightShed Partners, an industry research firm.

  • Ghana takes delivery of first COVID-19 vaccines donated by MTN Group

    The first 165,000 of up to 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in Ghana, the South African telecoms company said on Tuesday. It is donating $25 million to support the African Union's vaccination programme. The first doses, of AstraZeneca's vaccine, arrived in Ghana on Sunday, MTN said in a statement.

  • My Son Has Memories of His Late Grandfather, But They Never Actually Happened

    After my child vividly described happy events that never occurred, I had to figure out what was going on.

  • AstraZeneca falls into same trap of failed ‘crisis communications’: SDA Partner

    Dean Crutchfield, SDA partner, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the outlook on AstraZeneca.

  • Amazon is battling a union push in Alabama. Here's why many companies oppose labor organizers.

    The share of Americans represented by unions has fallen by nearly 50% since 1983, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Officer and nurse at Iowa prison killed in attack by inmate

    Governor Kim Reynolds will order flags to be flown at half-staff to honour victims