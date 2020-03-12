SPECIAL REPORT-Brazil's gangs emerge as major cocaine exporters, flooding Europe with white powder

(For more Reuters Special Reports, click on)

By Gabriel Stargardter

SANTOS, Brazil, March 12 (Reuters) - Years of rooting out drugs at the Brazilian seaport of Santos had given customs inspector Oswaldo Dias a good nose for suspicious cargo. A shipment of second-hand backhoes, bound for Europe late last year, seemed fishy.

So on the morning of Nov. 18, Dias sent the machinery through a scanner, which revealed a strange mass lodged inside one of the excavator's yellow arms. He hopped up for a look and saw cracks in the metal and a dodgy paint job. Dias called for a blowtorch.

Inside, he found 158 kilograms of cocaine - almost 350 pounds of white powder - destined for the Belgian port of Antwerp.

The use of decoy construction equipment, Dias said, was just the latest ruse employed by Brazil's drug gangs. In less than a decade, he had watched them rise from domestic street sellers to major international players, using Santos and other ports to ship narcotics offshore.

"Europe is the destination par excellence," said Dias, who retired late last year from Brazil's Federal Revenue Service.

Brazil has become one of the top suppliers of cocaine to Europe, transforming the country's role in the trans-Atlantic drug trade at a speed that has stunned anti-narcotics authorities.

Long regarded as a cocaine-consuming nation, a market for product manufactured in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, Brazil has turned into a critical launch pad to get it across the ocean. Local syndicates have infiltrated Brazil's ports, authorities said, sending record amounts of coke on container ships bound for Europe, where it fetches premium prices.

Brazilian gangs are now integral players feeding Europe's cocaine market, valued at more than 9 billion euros ($10.15 billion), according to a Reuters analysis of customs data on cocaine seizures, confidential intelligence reports and research studies on illegal drugs; and interviews with more than two dozen people, including law enforcement agents, public officials, diplomats, anti-narcotics experts and people involved in the illicit trade.

"For coke, Brazil has emerged as a major exporter nation," said Laurent Laniel, a senior analyst at the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), the Lisbon-based EU drugs agency. "This is definitely something that is new."

The Brazilian cocaine trade spans vast distances across South America's largest nation. Reuters accompanied Brazilian and Peruvian police battling gangsters near the countries' shared border in the remote Amazon, where there has been an explosion of cultivation and processing of coca, the plant used to produce cocaine.

"It's out of control," Brazilian Federal Police Officer Antônio Salgado said after joining his Peruvian counterparts to take out coca processing labs. "You go up in the helicopter and within two minutes you start seeing plantations here, there, everywhere."

Reuters also reported from Paraguay, whose law enforcement has proven to be no match for Brazilian gangs using the country as a way station to move Andean product into Brazil; and from Santos, Latin America's largest port, where drug seizures keep breaking records.

Every link of this vast supply chain underscored Brazil's new status as a leading transshipment hub for coke to Europe, the world's second-largest economic bloc.

The shift can be seen in Belgium, the top gateway for South American cocaine entering Europe, almost entirely via the port of Antwerp, according to the EMCDDA. In 2019, authorities apprehended a record of nearly 62 tonnes of cocaine at Antwerp, Europe's second-largest port. The single-largest share of that - 15.9 tonnes, about a quarter of the total - came from ships arriving from Brazil, official Belgian data show. In 2015, Belgian customs seized just 293 kilograms (646 pounds) hailing from Brazil, less than 2% of that year's haul.

It's a similar story in Spain, Europe's second most important portal. Five years ago, Brazil did not rank among the major embarkation points for cargo ships caught bringing cocaine into Spain. The top five slots belonged to Colombia, Venezuela, Portugal, Ecuador and Chile, according to data provided to Reuters last year by Spanish customs. Brazil vaulted to the No. 1 spot in 2016 and again in 2018, when law enforcement seized a record 4.3 tonnes from ships arriving from Brazilian ports, the figures show.