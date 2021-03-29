Special Report: Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China

FILE PHOTO: People gather at the Great Siege Square calling for the resignation of Joseph Muscat, in Valletta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VALLETTA/SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - By Stephen Grey, Engen Tham, Jacob Borg and Christoph Giesen

A widening investigation into allegations of high-level corruption on the island of Malta, first levelled by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, stretches to China and a $400 million investment into Europe by a Chinese state power company, Reuters has found.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in October 2017 as she investigated a web of companies that she believed were funneling bribes to Maltese politicians.

Now, Reuters and a consortium of journalists have traced two firms involved in that web to relatives of a senior Chinese executive for Accenture, the global consultancy firm. The executive, 43-year-old Chen Cheng from Shanghai, negotiated investments on behalf of China's state-owned Shanghai Electric Power in Malta and in another small European state, Montenegro, over the past decade, according to Maltese officials and official records.

The revelation of a Chinese connection potentially adds a new international dimension to a scandal that has rocked Malta's government and last year led to the resignation of the prime minister. It also could figure in a series of Maltese official investigations into the events leading up to Caruana Galizia's death.

Backed by Malta's government, the investments by Shanghai Electric Power were portrayed by Maltese and Chinese political leaders as one component of China's multi-trillion dollar Belt and Road initiative to pour money into economic infrastructure in central Asia and Europe.

In 2016, a year before she was murdered in a car bombing, Caruana Galizia identified Chen's key role in the transactions on her blog.

A total of six people in Malta have been charged with Caruana Galizia's killing and await trial. There is no suggestion that Accenture, Chen or any Chinese company or individual is linked with that crime.

Caruana Galizia reported that Chen created a company in the British Virgin Islands in 2014, for an unknown purpose. In the same year, Chen played a central role in negotiations and due diligence for Shanghai Electric Power to invest 380 million euros ($400 million) in buying a share of Malta's state power company, Enemalta. Caruana Galizia did not specify any wrongdoing by Chen. Chen and Accenture did not respond to Caruana Galizia's report at the time.

Now, reporters at Reuters, the Times of Malta, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and the Süddeutsche Zeitung, have discovered that Chen's family set up two further companies in Hong Kong, both with business links to Malta.

Contacted for this article, Chen and Shanghai Electric Power didn't comment. Accenture said in a statement it is taking the matter very seriously and "carefully reviewing these allegations as they relate to one of our people. We adhere to the highest ethical standards in every market in which we operate and have zero tolerance for any deviation from those standards." Enemalta declined to answer questions about Chen.

The office of the spokesperson of China's foreign ministry said, "China's exchanges and cooperation with other countries are all open and transparent."

The first of the companies set up by the Chen family, known as Macbridge, planned to pay up to $2 million to Panama firms controlled by two Maltese politicians, Reuters has previously reported. The second, called Dow's Media Company, received one million euros ($1.2 million) from a business owned by one of Malta's richest men, Yorgen Fenech, according to financial records seen by Reuters. Fenech is in jail, awaiting trial on a charge of masterminding Caruana Galizia's murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to international legal requests seen by Reuters, Maltese law enforcement officials suspect that Macbridge and Dow's Media were part of an elaborate scheme, involving some participants in the China-Malta deals, to make payments to politicians in Malta and siphon off profits for themselves. Reuters was unable to independently determine whether or not that suspicion is correct. Chen has not responded to Reuters' questions on the matter.

Fenech's lawyers declined to comment about any links between their client and Chen.

(Graphic: The Malta-China bridge - https://graphics.reuters.com/MALTA-DAPHNE/CHINA/jznvngqgmpl/MALTA-DAPHNE-CHINA-1.jpg)

DAPHNE'S MYSTERY

Caruana Galizia first picked up on the money trail that would eventually lead to China in 2016 when, according to her family and records of her work seen by Reuters, she started to investigate two mystery businesses that she suspected were being used to pay bribes to politicians.

The journalist had few details of the two companies beyond their names, 17 Black Ltd and Macbridge Ltd, and a tip-off from an official source that they were part of a scheme to pay "kickbacks" – undeclared profits from government schemes - to some senior politicians. Caruana Galizia texted her son Matthew in April 2016 that she'd heard the two companies were "crucial to unravelling the web."

The tip-off followed the discovery by Maltese officials of an email written in December 2015 by accountants for two senior figures – Konrad Mizzi, then energy minister, and Keith Schembri, chief of staff and close friend of the prime minister at the time, Joseph Muscat. That email named 17 Black and Macbridge as "target clients" that would pay an estimated $2 million into then-secret Panama companies owned by Schembri and Mizzi.

When news of the email was published in local and international media in April 2018, six months after Caruana Galizia's murder, Schembri confirmed publicly having unrealised "draft business plans" with Macbridge and 17 Black but denied any wrongdoing. Last December, he told a public inquiry into the journalist's death that Macbridge had been included in the December 2015 e-mail "by mistake."

Earlier this month, Schembri was charged with money laundering, forgery and corruption in an unrelated matter. He denies the charges and is in jail awaiting preliminary court hearings. He didn't comment for this article.

Mizzi said he had no knowledge of Macbridge or 17 Black, nor any knowledge of the email. Mizzi has not been charged in any criminal case. He reiterated in a statement to Reuters that he rejects any suggestion he had business plans with Macbridge or a personal interest in any public project. Mizzi said he knew Chen as a consultant assisting Shanghai Electric Power, "and my interactions with him were in that official context."

When Caruana Galizia was killed, she was still following the 17 Black-Macbridge tip, which she believed held the key to understanding why Mizzi and Schembri set up their Panama firms.

"Working out the truth of those two companies was really at the centre of her work. She was determined to get to the bottom of that mystery," recalled Matthew Caruana Galizia, her son, who was first on the scene of the car bomb.

A year after the assassination, Reuters and the Times of Malta traced 17 Black Ltd to a bank in Dubai and identified its owner as Fenech, the Malta tycoon.

A year later, in Nov. 2019, Fenech was arrested at sea as he attempted to leave Malta in his luxury yacht. He was charged a few days later with masterminding the journalist’s assassination, an accusation he denies.

The mystery of Macbridge remained.

TRAIL FROM A BUSINESS CARD

When police searched Fenech's flat, they found a business card for the Accenture consultant Chen.

As detectives questioned Fenech, the accused tycoon added another piece to the puzzle. According to records of the interview, reviewed by Reuters, Fenech told police he had information about Macbridge, which he said stood for "Malta China Bridge." He gave no further details. It isn't clear if he was asked about Chen or the business card.

After learning of Fenech's disclosure, Reuters searched records in China and found a company called Macbridge International Development Company Ltd, which was registered in Hong Kong on Sept. 30, 2014.

Hong Kong's company register doesn't disclose who owns Macbridge. The sole director was named as a 65-year-old Chinese citizen, a woman called Tang Zhaomin.. Further records found in the Panama Papers, the trove of 11.5 million documents about offshore companies obtained by the Süddeutsche Zeitung, confirmed that Tang, via a company in the Indian Ocean island of Seychelles, was also the ultimate owner of Macbridge.

But who was Tang? The Panama Papers contained only a grainy photocopy of her passport; there was no address or telephone number.

(Graphic: The windfall - https://graphics.reuters.com/MALTA-DAPHNE/CHINA/nmoparbrdva/MALTA-DAPHNE-CHINA-2.jpg)

AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHER

Her name was a rare one, however, and other company databases led reporters to the Chinese city of Shanghai. There, a review of social media showed Tang was a keen amateur photographer, a former manager in a car plant and former manager with Yum China, which operates the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) brand in China. In recent years, she had registered small investments in several local companies.

By tracing her posts on the social media platform Weibo, reporters made a discovery. Tang identified herself as the mother-in-law of the Accenture consultant Chen, referring to herself as "Granny" to Chen's children. A family member later confirmed the Tang-Chen relationship to Reuters.

Tang could not be reached for comment. Questions delivered to a major outdoor advertising company where she is currently listed in corporate records as a manager and shareholder were not answered.

A subsequent trip by a Reuters reporter to the city of Nanjing, 180 miles from Shanghai, proved more useful. The purpose was to visit a catering company that public corporate records showed Tang co-owns. That company's headquarters turned out to be a KFC franchise, located in a shopping complex and serving American fast food with a Chinese twist: fried chicken meals for around 40 yuan ($6) and gelatinous durian fruit balls.

The visit revealed a new connection with Chen, the Accenture executive, and with Malta. A staff member at another nearby KFC, run by the same catering company that Tang co-owns, said she had no knowledge of Tang Zhaomin but she did know another co-owner, a woman called Wang Rui. Wang is the boss of the catering company, the staffer said, but rarely visits the KFC outlets.

Wang Rui, records showed, is the director of a Hong Kong firm called Dow's Media Company that was set up in 2014 within a fortnight of Macbridge. According to bank records, seen by Reuters, Yorgen Fenech's 17 Black paid one million euros to Dow's Media in 2016.

With a number supplied by KFC staff, Wang Rui was contacted by phone. She told Reuters she is a cousin of Tang Zhaomin and Tang is Chen's mother-in-law. She said she set up Dow's Media at Chen's request and for his purposes, and knew nothing about the million euros or the firm's activities.

"He asked me to set up the company and I thought there wasn't any problem in doing so," Wang said of Chen. "He told me that it would do media-type work." She added that Chen at the time had told her he could not set the company up himself because of his connection to a state-owned enterprise. Wang didn't name that company or otherwise elaborate.

Maltese investigators are also on the trail of Dow's Media and Macbridge. In international legal requests, reviewed by Reuters, they have sought information about the firms' business activities, their money flows and their ultimate owners. In one such request, via Interpol in 2018, Malta's police asked China about Dow's Media and the one million euros the firm received from Fenech's 17 Black in 2016. The sum may have involved "illicit funds" linked to "possible corruption and money laundering," Malta's police said. There was no record of a reply from China, a Maltese official said. The office of the spokesperson of China's foreign ministry said it was unaware of the matter.

Malta made other legal requests for information to the United Arab Emirates related to the potential payments by Macbridge to the Maltese politicians Schembri and Mizzi. These requests also cite possible corruption and money laundering. The UAE told Malta that it found no trace of Macbridge.

PAYMENTS

In June 2020, Reuters and the Times of Malta revealed that Fenech's 17 Black took a secret $5 million profit from a Montenegro wind farm project involving Shanghai Electric and Malta's state power firm Enemalta. Chen had promoted the project in a presentation to Enemalta's board, according to an internal audit by Enemalta.

In 2016, 17 Black received its $5 million profit from the wind farm. Two weeks before that payday, in May of that year, Fenech's firm made the first of three payments to Dow's Media, according to bank records seen by Reuters and the Interpol request to China by Maltese investigators. The payments, totalling one million euros, were completed two months later.

The disclosure of Chen's private businesses may pose a problem for him at Accenture, where he has been employed as a managing director of its energy business, the firm's ethics handbook suggests. Accenture does not outright prohibit its employees from having private business interests, but it warns against possible conflicts of interest, including the use of Accenture information or its position "for personal gain (or that of family members or close friends)."

Asked about Chen's links to Macbridge and Dow's Media and his relationship via these firms with Maltese business and political figures, Accenture said it is carefully reviewing the allegations. Shanghai Electric Power didn't respond to questions about Chen's role. A spokesman for Enemalta said that following its internal audit of the wind farm deal "the report was passed on to the Police to assist in any investigations. Any further comments at this stage would be imprudent."

BURGEONING INVESTIGATION

In Malta, the uncovering of the China connection could play into a series of official corruption investigations. There is a public inquiry into the events leading up to Caruana Galizia's death, a judicial investigation into 17 Black, a judicial inquiry into the Montenegro wind farm deal, and an ongoing investigation by Malta Police's financial crimes unit into 17 Black, Macbridge and wider corruption claims.

In Montenegro, the exposure by Reuters last year of 17 Black's role in financing the wind farm deal has prompted a judicial inquiry. The same report also led to the expulsion of Konrad Mizzi, the former energy minister, from Malta's Labour Party. Joseph Muscat, the former Maltese prime minister, has said he had no knowledge of any business dealings by Mizzi and Schembri.

(Stephen Grey reported for Reuters from Valletta and London; Jacob Borg reported from Valletta for the Times of Malta; Engen Tham reported for Reuters in Shanghai and Nanjing; Christoph Giesen reported from Beijing and Shanghai for the Süddeutsche Zeitung. Additional reporting and research by staff from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. Additional reporting for Reuters by Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong and the Shanghai newsroom; edited by Janet McBride)

Recommended Stories

  • Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer, says doctors caught it early

    U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced the diagnosis Monday morning.

  • UK agency: Vaccination rates lowest among older Black people

    New figures from Britain's statistics agency showed Monday that older people from Black African backgrounds are more than seven times as likely as white Britons to have not received a coronavirus vaccine. The Office for National Statistics said Monday that among people 70 years old or older, the lowest vaccination rates were seen among people identifying as Black African, at 58.8%, and Black Caribbean, at 68.7%. The vaccination rate among Bangladeshis was 72.7% and for Pakistanis it was 74%.

  • Attorney says defense trying to "assassinate" George Floyd's character

    If George Floyd was White, no one would be saying this is a hard case, family attorney Ben Crump says.

  • EXPLAINER: What to know about the Amazon union vote

    Nearly 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, are deciding whether they want to form a union, the biggest labor push in the online shopping giant's history. The stakes are high for Amazon. The organizing in Bessemer could set off a chain reaction across its operations nationwide, with more workers rising up and demanding better working conditions.

  • China warns foreign brands over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday (March 29) said Western brands like H&M and Nike need to stay out of politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang.Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from the area.Since then H&M has seen public backlash and boycotts in China along with Nike, Burberry, Adidas and others.Xu Guixiang is a spokesman for Xinjiang's government.“I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour… Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not any more."It comes as the U.S. and other Western governments ratchet up pressure on China over the suspected abuse of human rights.Those nations and rights groups have previously accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uighur Muslims in camps where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.China has repeatedly denied all such charges and say the camps are for vocational training and combating religious extremism.Another government spokesman said during Monday's briefing that Chinese people do not want products from companies that have boycotted Xinjiang’s cotton.One Beijing resident told Reuters they agreed."Us Chinese people are very patriotic. If these brands maintain their position or refuse to apologise then I also fully support the move to boycott these brands."On Friday, Washington condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign against the brands.

  • Rally-bred Toyota GR Yaris to be offered in PH soon?

    The 257 horsepower, rally-bred Toyota GR Yaris hatchback appears headed here soon, as Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently released a teaser video about it. In TMP's official Facebook page, a video was posted in which the GR Yaris can be seen driving through and sliding about sandy terrain, before the words "COMING SOON TO PHILIPPINE SOIL" were flashed. No other details about the car's arrival were posted. The GR Yaris bears the name of Toyota's racing division, Gazoo Racing, and will be the third GR-badged vehicle here following the GR Supra and the recently launched Vios GR-S. The GR Yaris is fitted with four-wheel drive and technologies used in the same model that has been competing in the World Rally Championship (WRC). The GR Yaris combines all the "technologies, knowledge, and experience” GR has picked up and learned from WRC,. Other facts that make the GR Yaris exciting is the aforementioned 257hp. That comes from a 1.6-liter turbocharged mill that also creates a torque output of 360Nm. With these numbers, the manufacturers have claimed that this three cylinder is the most powerful of its kind in the world. The engine is then paired to a six-speed manual, or an automatic in some markets. Many enthusiasts will go for three pedals, but whichever transmission will arrive in the country, the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform will underpin the GR. The TNGA combines the front end of Toyota’s GA-B platform first seen in the all-new Yaris model in 2020, with the rear of the GA-C platform, as used on the Corolla. Toyota said that this combination has made a new suspension design that accommodates the GR-Four all-wheel drive (AWD) system, while keeping the car’s stability and handling excellent. The GR-Four system can be adjusted according to the driver’s mood, or terrain conditions via a 4WD mode dial switch. When switched to Normal mode, the GR-Four distributes the torque to the front and rear wheels with a 60:40 ratio, while a 30:70 split is available in Sport, which could allow rally-style skids and slides. The Track mode setting balances the torque at 50:50 for competitive driving. “In each mode, the torque balance will automatically adjust in response to the driver’s inputs, vehicle behavior and road or track conditions,” Toyota said. The GR Yaris is truly a pocket rocket at just 3,995mm long, 1,805mm wide, and 1,460mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,558mm. Other rally-inspired tech in the GR Yaris include a performance braking system and suspension, and 18-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in sporty tires. In its home country Japan, this car costs JPY 3.96 million (P1.8 million). Many can only hope the local pricing would not be too far off. Photos from Toyota Also read 2020 Toyota Yaris: Pros and Cons Toyota GR Supra: Same price, other options

  • U.S. joint chiefs sign rare international statement condemning Myanmar's military following deadly protests

    Military leaders from 12 countries, including the United States, issued a rare joint statement Saturday night condemning the use of force by Myanmar's security forces following the deadliest day of anti-coup protests since the movement began. Security forces reportedly killed 114 people, including children, as the ruling military junta, which seized power from the civilian government on Feb. 1, celebrated Armed Forces Day. The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, chaired by Gen. Mark Milley, joined their counterparts from Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, and the United Kingdom in signing the brief statement, which urged Myanmar's military to "cease violence and work to continue to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions." Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also tweeted his support for the statement. The recent reports of violence out of Myanmar (Burma) are deeply disturbing. I stand with General Milley, Admiral Davidson, and other military leaders around the world in condemning this violence. https://t.co/MpmgYbXZX0 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 28, 2021 Meanwhile, Tom Andrews, the United Nation's special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, called for "robust coordinated action" from the international community. "Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar while the military junta commits mass murder against them," he said, per CNN. "The people of Myanmar need the world's support." On Sunday, security forces again opened fire, this time at a crowd that had gathered for a funeral for one of Saturday's victims. There have been no reports of casualties. Read more at Reuters and CNN. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesNike scrambles to distance itself from Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human bloodChuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

  • Alexei Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over numerous reprimands in Russian penal colony

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, says he could be sent to solitary confinement over numerous reprimands for minor infractions, such as getting out of bed early. Mr Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has been in custody since he returned to Russia in January after being attacked with a deadly nerve agent in August 2020. He was sentenced to nearly three years in prison last month for failing to see his probation officer while undergoing treatment in Germany, where he had been airlifted after falling into a coma in Siberia. Mr Navalny has accused the Kremlin of being behind the attack, which it denies. Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post uploaded by his team on Monday that he risks being put in solitary confinement as a punishment after he was given six reprimands in the prison colony in the past two weeks. Rights activists and former prisoners have described the IK-2 colony about 120 kilometres east of Moscow as “one of the worst” prisons in Russia where inmates are constantly monitored and punished for the most minor perceived infractions.

  • The First New Bronco and Hummer Each Sold for Over $1 Million

    The VIN 001 Hummer sold for $2.5 million, while the first two-door Bronco raised $1.075 million.

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower, showing little appetite to push back against the weakness.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5606 on Monday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan meanwhile touched 6.5700 per dollar, the weakest level since Dec. 1, as investors sold emerging-market assets.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policy makers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to near their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Angela Merkel threatens to take control of lockdown from regional leaders in new stand-off

    Angela Merkel is pressing for a hard coronavirus lockdown in a new stand-off with German regional leaders. In a television interview on Sunday night, Mrs Merkel, the German chancellor, threatened to take control of lockdown measures away from Germany’s 16 regional governments. “We have to do more,” Mrs Merkel told Anne Will, one of Germany’s most influential talk show hosts. “If necessary I will invoke the Infection Protection Act to force the state to act. I am not prepared to stand by and do nothing for the next two weeks.” Concern is mounting in Germany over rapidly rising infections, although deaths continue to fall. Under Germany’s federal system, it is currently the regions that have the say over lockdown. As chancellor, Mrs Merkel can use emergency laws to take control, but she has so far been reluctant to do so, citing the need for consensus.

  • Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in

    Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has fallen further, a poll released on Sunday indicated, with the ecologist Greens closing in to just two points behind them ahead of a national election September. With popular frustration growing over Merkel's government's management of the coronavirus pandemic, support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian CSU sister party - together dubbed the ‘Union’ - dropped to 25%, the Kantar poll showed.

  • Massive container ship freed from Suez Canal

    Rescuers fully dislodged the "Ever Given" from the banks of the Suez Canal on Monday, sending the skyscraper-sized container ship on its way after six days of drama that paralyzed the vital shipping route, according to canal authorities.Why it matters: The massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade and resulted in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShippers with containers carrying oil, commodities and consumer goods were forced to reroute around the southern tip of Africa, adding weeks and tens of thousands of dollars of additional costs to their voyages.The Suez blockage was estimated to cost $400 million per hour in delays to goods shipments, according to CNBC.BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration.The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 Context: The ship, one of the largest in the world, ran aground in the canal on March 22 after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm. The 220,000-ton and quarter-mile-long ship, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, had been heading from China to the Netherlands.Dredgers and tug boats were able to partially refloat the ship early on Monday morning, before fully freeing it from the bank hours later.The big picture: About 30% of global container shipping volumes pass through the canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea — a vital connection between European and Asian markets.Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said in an advisory on Monday that the six-day blockage has triggered a series of disruptions to global trade that could "take weeks, possibly months, to unravel."The company added that it could take at least six days for its current queue of ships to pass through once the Suez Canal is fully cleared for operations again.Our thought bubble: The trouble in the Suez — like the pandemic — underscores the fragility of a global economy built on just-in-time shipping.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Urban Meyer recalls being ‘blown away’ by Tom Brady the practice player

    When new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer formally brings Trevor Lawrence aboard as the NFL draft’s top overall pick, chances are the coveted Clemson quarterback will hear the same anecdote Meyer recently shared with veteran NFL scribe Peter King. In his popular Football Morning in America notes column for NBCSports.com, King conveyed Meyer’s anecdote about watching how current Bucs quarterback Tom ...

  • Republican announces run for Murkowski’s Alaska Senate seat

    An early Republican candidate announced plans Monday to seek the Alaska U.S. Senate seat that has been held since 2002 by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski is widely seen as a moderate and has at times been at odds with her party, including on issues like abortion and in her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.