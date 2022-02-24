Special Report: NATO officials say Russian attack on Ukraine has begun

Russia has begun attacking Ukraine, according to NATO officials. The attack late Wednesday night began moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had "decided to conduct a special military operation" to protect eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors a Special Report. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata and CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams report from Ukraine and "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan and CBS national security correspondent David Martin join from Washington.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Golf betting: Brooks Koepka is the runaway choice of bettors for the Honda Classic

    Koepka's odds have dropped to +1800 as he's getting more than double the money of any other golfer.

  • Trio of Giants working out at Pinnacle Performance in Georgia

    Several members of the New York Giants -- all from the University of Georgia -- are working out at Pinnacle Performance near Atlanta.

  • Black Americans comprise highest percentage of 1 million COVID ‘excess deaths’ in U.S.

    Last week, the United States hit one million “excess deaths” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scholars and demographers […] The post Black Americans comprise highest percentage of 1 million COVID ‘excess deaths’ in U.S. appeared first on TheGrio.

  • White House describes Russian movements as an invasion after initially resisting term

    White House describes Russian movements as an invasion after initially resisting term

  • Exclusive-Punishing Putin: How Biden could cut Russia off from world tech

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -If Russia further invades Ukraine, the Biden administration could deprive it of a vast swath of low- and high-tech U.S. and foreign-made goods, from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. President Joe Biden would achieve that by expanding the list of goods that require U.S. licenses before suppliers can ship them to Russia, and his administration would then deny those licenses, the people said. The measures, whose details have not previously been reported, are part of a suite of export control penalties that the United States has prepared to damage Russia's economy, targeting everything from lasers to telecoms equipment and maritime items.

  • Get ready for gasoline prices to spike. How high will they go? We’ll tell you

    President Joe Biden warned Tuesday that the new sanctions being placed on Russia may cause gas prices to rise, but said his administration is taking steps to keep prices down.

  • Judge convicts man in Indiana police officer's 2017 killing

    A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer who came to his aid following a car crash was convicted Tuesday in the officer's slaying. Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner announced to a courtroom filled with law enforcement officers that he found Jason Brown guilty of murder in the death of 38-year-old Southport Lt. Aaron Allan. Brown was dangling upside down by his seatbelt on July 27, 2017, when Allan approached after the single-car crash on the south side of Indianapolis.

  • Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine

    Global stocks and U.S. bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher as Russian troops landed in Ukrainian cities on the Black Sea and Ukraine said Moscow had launched a full-scale invasion. Russian troops landed in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa and in Mariupol in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Russian news agencies reported. At the same time, Ukrainian military command centres in the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv came under attack by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying.

  • Russia continues to plan Ukraine attack: Stoltenberg

    "We see that more and more of the (Russian) forces are moving out of the camps and are in combat formations and ready to strike," he said after an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.Stoltenberg condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of Ukraine's breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk's region, calling it a "flagrant violation of international law."The comments came as the European Union is close to agreeing sanctions on Russia that would put politicians and officials on blacklists, ban trading in Russian state bonds, and target imports and exports with separatist entities.

  • Opinion: There is no hope of saving the Republican Party

    The Republican Party became the Big Lies Sedition Party, mandating that its members believe obvious lies.

  • Bitcoin Crashes More Than 7% in 24 Hours as Putin Announces 'Special Military Operation' in Ukraine

    The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading about $35,360 at time of writing after passing $39,000 on Tuesday.

  • The real reason Putin played a pussycat during the Trump presidency

    The real reason Putin played a pussycat during the Trump presidency

  • GOP House Candidate Seen Berating Cop, Calling Her 'Immigrant' During Traffic Stop

    Martin Hyde threatened the job of a police officer who said she'd pulled him over for speeding and using his phone while driving.

  • Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

    If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S.

  • Putin 'miscalculated badly' on Ukraine, says former diplomat

    STORY: "It's very clear that the Ukrainian military is ready to fight. It's very clear that (Ukrainian) President Zelenskiy is ready to fight. He's called up the reserves today. He's declared a state of emergency today. He has prepared his country to fight Ukraine. President Putin has united Ukrainians against him," he told Reuters.Russia this week recognized two breakaway Ukrainian regions, including Pushilin's, as independent states, drawing sanctions from the West and anger from Ukraine which calls people like Pushilin Russian proxies and wants its territory back.Recently back from Ukraine, a country he has served twice, Taylor said that country is united. "The Ukrainian people are so opposed, frankly, they hate President Putin. He has he has created a hostile nation on his border for generations. And I'm sure he is surprised ...Yes, he has miscalculated badly," Taylor said.Taylor expressed confidence in the preparedness of the Ukrainian military to fight back against the larger Russian army, if it came to that. "So far in the last 20 years, he has not committed the Russian military to actually fighting... If he tried to go all the way to achieve his military is probably strong enough to do that after a fight, after a bloody fight, he could probably do that. However, he could not hold it.... So I think he can get into Ukraine, but he will be driven out," he said, adding that he is still hopeful that tougher sanctions could open back a diplomatic solution.Taylor also advocated for supporting Ukraine, saying: "we should do everything to make Ukraine stronger. We should do everything, including the more weapons, more equipment to make Ukraine's military able to resist him so that he knows if he sends his Russian soldiers into fight Ukrainians, they will fight hard and they will fight well."

  • An ex-Trump aide said a White House gathering with Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas, was 'the craziest meeting I've ever been to'

    Ginni Thomas' hard-driving style alienated one of Trump's aides so much that the staffer described her as a "wrecking ball," per NYT Magazine.

  • The best explanation of the situation in Ukraine comes from Kenya’s ambassador to the UN

    Kenya's ambassador to the UN, Michael Kimani, compares situation involving Russia, Ukraine, Donetsk, and Luhansk to colonialism in Africa.

  • Reps. Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, AOC, and Cori Bush join 39 other lawmakers to urge Biden to seek congressional approval before sending troops into Ukraine

    The lawmakers, some of whom have historical animosities, appealed to Biden to get approval from Congress before sending troops to Ukraine.

  • Concerns grow over miscalculations with Russia as U.S. troops build up near Ukraine

    A full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine could push troops right up to NATO's U.S.-reinforced border.

  • Fox News Host Mocked For Bonkers Defense Of Trump's Praise For Putin

    Pete Hegseth cooked up a weird new explanation for the ex-president's effusive praise of the Russian leader.