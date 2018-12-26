Special Report: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA

FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is seen at sea outside the Puerto La Cruz oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandra Ulmer

By Alexandra Ulmer and Marianna Parraga

CARACAS (Reuters) - Last July 6, Major General Manuel Quevedo joined his wife, a Catholic priest and a gathering of oil workers in prayer in a conference room at the headquarters of Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA.

The career military officer, who for the past year has been boss at the troubled state-owned oil company, was at no ordinary mass. The gathering, rather, was a ceremony at which he and other senior oil ministry officials asked God to boost oil output.

"This place of peace and spirituality," read a release by the Oil Ministry that was later scrubbed from its web site, "was the site of prayer by workers for the recovery of production of the industry."

President Nicolas Maduro turned heads in November 2017 when he named a National Guard general with no oil experience to lead PDVSA [PDVSA.UL]. Quevedo's actions since have raised even more doubts that he and the other military brass now running the company have a viable plan to rescue it from crushing debt, an exodus of workers and withering production now at its lowest in almost seven decades.

Aside from beseeching heaven, Quevedo in recent months has enacted a series of controversial measures that oil industry experts, PDVSA employees and contractors, and even everyday citizens say are pushing the once-profitable and respected company towards ruin.

Soldiers with AK-47s, under orders to prevent cheating on manifests, now board tankers to accompany cargo inspectors, rattling foreign captains and crews.

Workers who make mistakes operating increasingly dilapidated PDVSA equipment now face the risk of arrest and charges of sabotage or corruption. Military chieftains, moonlighting in the private sector, are elbowing past other contractors for lucrative service and supply business with PDVSA.

In a little-noted reversal of the Socialist government's two-decade drive to nationalize the industry, the lack of expertise among military managers is leading PDVSA to hire outsiders to keep afloat even basic operations, like drilling and pumping oil. To the dismay of many familiar with Venezuela's oil industry, some of the contracts are going to small, little-known firms with no experience in the sector.

Combined, industry veterans say, the steps leave Venezuela's most important company - which accounts for over 90 percent of export revenue - with even fewer means to rebuild the nation's coffers, pay its many creditors and regain self-sufficiency as an oil producer.

"What we are witnessing is a policy of destroying the oil industry," said Jose Bodas, general secretary of the Oil Workers Federation, a national labor union. "The military officials don't listen to workers. They want to give orders, but they don't understand this complicated work."

Maduro defends the military managers, arguing they are more in synch with his Socialist worldview than capitalist industry professionals who exploit the country for personal profit. "I want a Socialist PDVSA," the president told allied legislators earlier this year. "An ethical, sovereign and productive PDVSA. We must break this model of the rentier oil company."

Quevedo, who holds the title of oil minister as well as president of PDVSA, didn't respond to requests for comment for this story. Neither Venezuela's Information Ministry, responsible for communications for the government and senior officials, nor PDVSA's press office returned phone calls or emails from Reuters.

PDVSA and the Oil Ministry disclose scant information about Quevedo, who is 51, according to his social security registration. He seldom makes public speeches. But at an industry event in Vienna last June, Quevedo told journalists PDVSA is aware of its challenges and hoped within months to make up for plummeting output.

"We hope by year end to recover the lost production," he said in a forecast that has been missed. "We have the capacity and we have summoned the strength of the workers."

Nearly 20 years after the late Hugo Chavez launched his "Bolivarian revolution," much of Venezuela is in tatters. Food and medicines are scarce, hyperinflation has gutted purchasing power for increasingly desperate citizens and roughly three million Venezuelans have fled the country in search of a better life.

At PDVSA, managers long sought to keep the company running, even if the economic meltdown and falling oil prices meant they had fewer resources to invest in exploration, growth and basic maintenance. Despite their efforts, decay led to dwindling production, deteriorating facilities and a progressive loss of skilled workers.