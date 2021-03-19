Special Report: As U.S. schools shuttered, student mental health cratered, Reuters finds

  • Kate Sullivan Morgan plays with her children
  • Kate Sullivan Morgan plays with her children
  • Kate Sullivan Morgan plays with her children
1 / 3

Special Report: As U.S. schools shuttered, student mental health cratered, Reuters finds

Kate Sullivan Morgan plays with her children
Benjamin Lesser, M.B. Pell and Kristina Cooke
·10 min read

By Benjamin Lesser, M.B. Pell and Kristina Cooke

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A few weeks after San Francisco’s school district moved to remote learning last year in hopes of halting the spread of the coronavirus, Kate Sullivan Morgan noticed her 11-year-old son was barely eating. He would spend days in bed staring at the ceiling.

The mother formed a pod with three other families so the students could log on to their online classes together. That helped, but her eldest remained withdrawn and showed little interest in his hobbies, such as playing piano and drawing. Then her younger son, then 8, started to spiral down.

“He would scream and cry multiple times per hour on Zoom,” she said. “It was all really scary and not in keeping with his personality.” She scaled back her job as a healthcare regulatory attorney to be there for her sons.

In December, with schools in San Francisco still closed, the family packed up and moved more than 1,700 miles, to Austin, Texas, so the children could attend school in person. “Kids are resilient, but there is a breaking point,” Sullivan Morgan said.

With schools nationwide locked down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental health consequences on students have come into a sharp focus.

Reuters surveyed school districts nationwide in February to assess the mental health impacts of full or partial school shutdowns. The districts, large and small, rural and urban, serve more than 2.2 million students across the United States.

Of the 74 districts that responded, 74% reported multiple indicators of increased mental health stresses among students. More than half reported rises in mental health referrals and counseling.

Nearly 90% of responding districts cited higher rates of absenteeism or disengagement, metrics commonly used to gauge student emotional health. The lack of in person education was a driver of these warning signs of trouble, more than half of districts said.

The stresses didn’t affect only students: 57% of responding districts reported an increase in teachers and support staff seeking assistance.

School closures have affected districts in every state. In the spring of 2020, all U.S. K-12 public schools closed, at least temporarily, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As of February, 57% of students attended public schools that were completely or partially closed, according to Burbio, a service that tracks school openings.

Some school boards, teachers union leaders and parents still advocate full or partial school closures to protect the health of children or to prevent community spread. Yet research over the last year has shown that public schools that follow social distancing guidelines typically experience low rates of spreading COVID.

“Though outbreaks do occur in school settings, multiple studies have shown that transmission within school settings is typically lower than – or at least similar to – levels of community transmission, when mitigation strategies are in place in schools,” said a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. “The majority of cases that are acquired in the community and are brought into a school setting result in limited spread inside schools, if comprehensive mitigation strategies are in place.”

Severe cases among children comprise less than one tenth of one percent of all deaths, the CDC said. Of the 36,860 overall child deaths over the last year, 216, about a half percent, involved COVID-19.

In Rhode Island, virtual students were more likely to test positive for COVID than students attending in-person, state education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green told researchers and doctors in January. “It’s really important to have data,” Infante-Green said. “Most of the cases we’ve seen have been outside of school.”

Dimitri Christakis, director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development at Seattle Children's Research Institute, said the Reuters survey affirms concerns he has had since schools stuck with remote learning.

“We’ve done our children a tremendous disservice,” Christakis said.

As students stay sheltered in their homes, away from friends and teachers, other COVID-related factors can cause the stresses to cascade. The anxiety from seeing a parent lose work. The death or illness of a family member from the disease.

MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

More than a dozen school district leaders told Reuters of students suffering silently with depression, eating disorders, neglect and emotional, physical or sexual abuse. Were students in a school setting, these warning triggers would be more easily noticed, they say.

In California, Joel Cisneros, director of school mental health for the Los Angeles Unified School District, worries about those who fall through the cracks.

“The most concerning thing would be when students or parents or caregivers try to weather this by themselves,” Cisneros said. “That they try to grab the stressors that they may be faced with, and do not ask for help.”

Such fears are shared in the North Thurston Public Schools in Washington State, where most of the 14,000 students didn’t step foot in a school building for nearly a year. The lack of on site schooling has made it daunting for district mental health and social services staff to reach children needing help. The district has 11 mental health specialists who provide one-on-one counseling and social services to students and their families.

“When we had students in person, it was much easier” to monitor the kids, said Mandy Garrison, a licensed clinical social worker who is one of the specialists. With schools closed, she said, several “typically well functioning” pupils suddenly began “struggling with the social isolation, anxiety, fear of the future and depression.”

The district has struggled to locate some of the hundreds of students who have disappeared from school despite repeated attempts to contact those families by phone, email or with home visits. Since the beginning of the pandemic, overall district enrollment fell from 14,800 in March 2020 to less than 13,990 in March 2021.

“They are disappearing,” said Leslie Van Leishout, director of student support. “We can't help them or their mental health needs if we can't find them.”

URGING STUDENTS BACK

In the Somerset Independent School District south of San Antonio, Texas, schools reopened in September. Still, one-in-five students in a district primarily serving minority children have opted for virtual education, said Superintendent Saul Hinojosa.

The district has seen the number of suicide assessments double this school year; when staff learn of a student exhibiting potentially suicidal behaviors, they typically alert a team of mental health professionals to assess the child. Absenteeism and disengagement increased “exponentially” and mental health referrals doubled, Hinojosa said. These increases are concentrated among the students studying virtually, 75% of whom are failing, the district said.

The district is urging students to come back. “We’re having these conversations with parents and telling them it’s OK to bring them to school, it’s safe,” Hinojosa said.

Aided by Community Labs, a San Antonio nonprofit, the district launched a $2 million program to test some 85% of its 2,166 staff and students weekly for COVID. About half a percent tested positive each week. The 10 or fewer who did likely became infected outside school, the district said.

Some parents remain uncomfortable sending their children back to school, and they say for good reason.

Mary Villanueva, whose husband has diabetes and lung damage from a previous bout of pneumonia, said the risk still seems too high. She has kept her 14-year-old daughter and 7-year-old twin grandchildren home since last March. She said they were generally coping well, though the pandemic has exacerbated her grandson’s anxiety issues. “He won’t wear a mask. He gets claustrophobic and will have an anxiety attack,” she said.

Terry White, an American history teacher at Somerset High, kept his freshman son in virtual education this fall because his wife suffers from an autoimmune disease that puts her at high risk from COVID-19. After missing football and months without interaction outside home, their son lost interest in classes and became withdrawn.

After several weeks of testing and contact tracing showed COVID was not spreading in schools, the Whites sent him back to class. “We have our old son back, laughing and joking,” White said.

Long before COVID, the Modoc Joint Unified School District in northeastern California struggled with a faltering economy, substance abuse and child neglect, said superintendent Tom O'Malley, a life-long resident.

Then the schools closed. When they did, Modoc’s Child Protective Services unit saw a 30% decrease in child abuse reports.

O’Malley worried about abuse happening behind closed doors. A month after school started in September, students started to open up to staff about emotional, physical or sexual abuse they reported experiencing during the lockdown.

In a three-week span last fall, the staff intervened in 12 cases of potentially suicidal students, up from the one to two students they normally see in a year. In each case, school staff assessed whether they needed to contact police or find other resources to help the families with food, clothing or medical and mental health care.

“We were overwhelmed,” O’Malley said.

Without the regular oversight from school and with parents working or grappling with their own anxieties, many students are on their own. That can be a recipe for trouble.

Since classes went virtual last year, Jayme Banks, deputy chief of prevention, intervention and trauma at the Philadelphia Public School District, has received a report almost every week from police about students, including shootings, car accidents and arrests. Fatal youth shootings in the city rose from 55 in 2019 to 87 in 2020, and nonfatal shootings increased 72% over the previous four year average, from 309 to 534, according to data from the Philadelphia Office of the Comptroller. Were the students in schools, some educators believe, fewer cases would occur.

With each situation, the district works with teachers and counselors to help the student get back on track in classes and find therapy and community programs.

Helping students navigate such traumatic experiences can weigh on teachers. “It’s a heavy lift,” Banks said.

For others, the daily struggle of virtual education and working with students who are slipping away becomes too much.

Banks’ staff is reaching out to educators who seem overwhelmed and helping them connect with therapists and other support systems. In one case, Banks said, she and her team intervened to help a teacher thought by colleagues to be suicidal.

SHORT TERM, LONG TERM

At the dawn of the pandemic, school closings initially received little pushback; parents assumed the shutdowns would last a few short weeks. A full year later, some parents are becoming increasingly vocal.

Siva Raj, a single father of two boys in San Francisco, is co-leading a campaign to recall the district’s school board. His older son, 14, has lost all motivation to learn, he said, and often just goes between his bed and computer and back.

“It’s been shattering to see that,” Raj said. “I feel like I am failing him.”

When children do return to the classroom, some parents say they see a change.

In San Francisco, as her children struggled with remote learning, Sullivan Morgan and her husband pored over their finances. They saw there was no way they could afford private schools, which offered in-person teaching, for both boys.

In the fall, they decided to sell their house and move to Austin, where their sons could attend public school. Since January, both sons have been back in school five days a week. Her oldest is playing piano again.

“They are back to their old selves,” the mother said.

(Reporting by Benjamin Lesser, M.B. Pell and Kristina Cooke. Editing by Ronnie Greene)

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol Police officer’s widow presses Congress for 1/6 Commission

    Serena Liebengood is also calling for structural reforms to the Capitol Police that focus on mental health.

  • Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccinations goal on Friday

    With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House said the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesaving shots. The Biden administration on Thursday revealed the outlines of a plan to “loan” a limited number of vaccines to Canada and Mexico as the president announced the U.S. is on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal “way ahead of schedule.”

  • Minneapolis judge to rule whether to move trial of ex-policeman in Floyd death

    The judge in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, said he would rule on Friday morning whether to grant Chauvin's request to move the trial to another county. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill also said he would rule on Chauvin's request to show the jury evidence of an earlier episode in which Floyd was arrested by police, about a year before Chauvin held his knee on the neck of a handcuffed, dying Floyd, a Black man, on May 25, 2020. Chauvin, a 44-year-old white man, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

  • How the Biden administration made health policy without a health secretary

    With Xavier Becerra's confirmation on Thursday as Health and Human Services secretary, the Biden administration's health care team is clicking into place — not that it's been sitting around waiting.The big picture: Many of the most important health care jobs in the executive branch right now aren't the Senate-confirmed leadership roles, but the management advisers and rank-and-file civil servants in charge of the vaccination effort.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.That effort has already yielded one new product and 100 million shots since Inauguration Day — and it will remain the most important part of Biden's health care agenda for months.But it's not just vaccines. The stuff that fell under our pre-pandemic definition of health policy is also moving fast.HHS has begun rolling back Medicaid work requirements — one of the most significant policy changes of the Trump administration. It revoked the waivers that allowed work requirements in Arkansas and New Hampshire, and the Supreme Court recently scrapped oral arguments over the policy at the Justice Department's request.HHS and the IRS also will soon administer the expansion of Affordable Care Act subsidies included in Biden's coronavirus stimulus package.The bottom line: This administration made an awful lot of health policy even before it had an HHS secretary, and more contentious debates over cost and coverage will be back on the front burner as the pandemic recedes.Go deeper: We covered the policy fights awaiting the Biden administration — and the key personnel who will be fighting them — in our recent deep dive on health care in the new Washington.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Andy Cohen on the History of Reality TV in ‘For Real’ — and What He Learned About Ivanka Trump’s Microaggressions

    If you think that Andy Cohen — the executive producer of Bravo’s many “Real Housewives” shows and the host of the network’s late-night talk show “Watch What Happens Live” — has seen it all over his years in television, think again. In the second episode of his E! docu-series, “For Real: The Story of Reality […]

  • Spa shootings suspect was traveling to Florida 'perhaps to carry out additional shootings' before being arrested, Atlanta mayor says

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Tuesday, following a car chase south of Atlanta.

  • Trump says he may run again for president in 2024 in order to defeat Meghan Markle

    Trump said he hoped Markle would run "because if that happened, I think I'd have an even stronger feeling toward running."

  • The Hong Kong pets emigrating with their owners

    After China's new National Security Law to quell unrest and tighten control over Hong Kong, 40-year-old Don Yip decided it was time to leave but not without his pets.“(These pets) are really a part of my family. I'm also emotionally attached to them after raising them for so many years, I can't abandon them.”Yip made plans to settle in the UK after a new visa scheme for those with British National Overseas passports.As part of that, Yip has spent over $14,000 getting ready to relocate his three fluffy huskies and cat, including transportation, vaccinations and processing medical documents.For help, he hired a pet relocation service called Life Travel.Diana Chan is the company’s founder.She says her business surged in 2019, when Hong Kong faced months of anti-government protests."From 2017 to 2019, our business to successfully transporting pets increased threefold. It was expected to increase due to the influence from the social unrest.”Official numbers show a 35 percent increase in animal export certificates from 2018 to 2020.Animal welfare group the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also said demand for pet microchips is now four times what it once was.Countries like the UK and Australia require them for pets coming in.Jane Gray is with the SPCA's local chapter."Of course, (travelling) will be stressful (for the pets). But, it's a short-term stressful event for maybe 24 hours, when you're talking about the rest of an animal's life with their owner.”Last month, Yip, his girlfriend and her daughter prepared their four pets to make the long journey.They carefully sealed them into kennels and said goodbye before reuniting again in the UK.

  • Officials probe how Trump Tower employees received vaccines before they were eligible

    Local hospital sets up vaccine site at former president’s Chicago hotel

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • Who deserves credit? Biden leans into pandemic politics

    In President Joe Biden's war against the coronavirus, former President Donald Trump hardly exists. The Democratic president ignored Trump in his first prime-time address to the nation, aside from a brief indirect jab. It was the same when Biden kicked off a national tour in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

  • Ralph Fiennes 'can't understand vitriol' towards JK Rowling

    The Harry Potter actor defends its creator over comments she made about transgender people.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Baker: More vaccine on way, but don't let your guard down

    After more than a year of life limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts is closing in on 1 million fully vaccinated residents and, on Wednesday, announced a timeline for when the rest of the population can begin getting their shots.

  • 10 times women made history in 2021

    Beyoncé won her 28th Grammy at the 2021 awards. She now has more Grammy wins than any woman in history.

  • 'Critically important' to maintain Good Friday agreement: Biden

    "We strongly support that, and think it's critically important to be maintained," Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on St. Patrick's Day. "The political and economic stability of Northern Ireland is very much in the interest of all our people."Biden and Martin pledged to expand ties between the two close allies, including on issues such as climate change, combating the coronavirus pandemic, and cancer research.Martin said he looked forward to visiting Washington and hoped Biden would be able to visit Ireland once it was safe.The Irish leader thanked Biden for his "unwavering support" of the Good Friday Agreement, adding, "It has meant a lot. And it has mattered."

  • A man was found guilty of keeping live sharks in a pool in his basement with plans to sell them on the underground exotic fish market

    Investigators were tipped off after the man was arrested in Georgia with five sharks in the back of his truck.

  • Politics latest news: Government only learned about vaccine shortage 'in last few days', minister admits

    Covid vaccine supply shortage to paralyse UK rollout Ursula von der Leyen threatens to block exports to UK Coronavirus latest news: Indian government halting vaccine exports to UK blamed for supply issues Allister Heath: Tories have abandoned London to a doom-spiral Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Government only learned about the shortage in vaccine supplies "in the last few days", a senior minister has admitted. Matt Hancock yesterday revealed that appointments for first doses of the Covid jabs would be halted throughout the month of April. Under-50s will not get a jab unless there are "exceptional circumstances" until at least May. But Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, stressed that all those who had appointments already scheduled would receive jabs, and that the target to vaccinate all over-50s by mid-April would be met. He told Radio 4's Today programme ministers had "learned from some of our manufacturers" that there would be a problem after vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi predicted a boost to numbers in the spring. Questioned on reports that the delay was caused by an export ban from India, he stressed there were issues with "multiple manufacturers", adding: "It would not be right to pin blame on any one manufacturer, they are working incredibly hard... It is to be expected there will be some ups and downs." A "number of global manufactures are experiencing issues", Mr Jenrick said. Follow the latest updates below.