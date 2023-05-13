A 'special roll' at a sushi restaurant is blamed for killing 2 and poisoning 30 people

Katerinina/Shutterstock

Two people died and at least 30 were affected after eating sushi at a Montana restaurant.

Dave's Sushi said they believed the common ingredient was cultured morel mushrooms.

The family of a woman who died has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

A "special roll" served at a Montana sushi restaurant is being blamed for killing two people and poisoning at least 30.

Dave's Sushi temporarily closed in April after several customers that dined there fell ill. The restaurant said in an Instagram post that they believe the common ingredient was cultured morel mushrooms, imported from China via a distributor in California.

Donna Ventura, 64, and William Lewis, 74, died days after eating at the restaurant. At least 30 other diners are believed to have been infected, local news station KBZK reported.

Ventura's husband has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the restaurant, which plans to reopen after the Gallatin County Health Department completes its investigation on May 15.

Ventura began to experience extreme symptoms within an hour of eating at the restaurant and was taken to the hospital, where she went into cardiac arrest and then had multiple organ failures, court documents say, per KBZK.

She died 31 days later in the ICU, and the court documents allege that her death was directly linked to the "special roll" she ate at the restaurant.

Officials said in a statement that preliminary investigative findings point to food containing morel mushrooms as the possible exposure of concern but that no specific pathogen had yet been identified.

Dave's Sushi told the outlet that it was fully cooperating with the investigation and hired a sanitarian consultant to inspect the restaurant.

